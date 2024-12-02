Data breaches remain one of the most serious threats to businesses of all sizes, especially now that organisations and customers increasingly rely on digital tools. In such circumstances, only early data leak detection can save companies from losing thousands of pounds and customer trust. But is such detection possible?

The 2023 Cyber Security Breaches Survey stated that 32% of companies could recall a breach or attack in the 12 months preceding the survey. Notably, this percentage is higher for large (69%) and medium-sized (59%) companies.

Most companies nowadays rely on digitalisation, which is a double-edged sword. While it greatly enhances efficiency, it also provides cybercriminals more opportunities to launch attacks. Regardless of size, every company must consider the risk of a data breach. According to some, it's not a question of if but when.

In this arms race between companies and attackers, threat exposure management can save companies thousands of pounds by providing early warning of unusual activity.

What Are Data Leaks, And Why Are They A Serious Problem?

Simply put, a data leak means a company's confidential and private data has leaked, whether accidentally or not. While data leaks can happen accidentally due to human error, they are more often the result of attacks or malicious actions from within the organisation, such as disgruntled employees sharing sensitive data.

A data leak is always a big problem for the company affected. Every leak means losing money, but more importantly, it also means losing the trust of customers and partners since no one wants to work with a company that puts their private information at risk. Rebuilding trust and reputation after a leak can be difficult and sometimes even impossible, especially for smaller organisations that rely on existing long-term relationships and cannot afford to lose customers.

How Can Businesses Detect Data Leaks Early?

According to EnterpriseAppsToday, the average organisation finds out about a data breach after 295 days. This lengthy delay means that by the time a company realises there's an issue, significant damage has often already occurred.

Early detection of cyber threats is one of the most effective strategies for protecting against a potential leak or minimising losses if one has already occurred.

Utilising threat exposure management platforms

Threat exposure management platforms are tools specifically designed to detect threats targeting a company before they have time to escalate. These platforms automatically scan leaked databases for company and employee information, notify you when they find something, and allow you to act early.

Monitoring the Dark Web

The Dark Web is where hackers gather to trade stolen information. Various marketplaces, forums, and hacking communities are full of leaked information that can be used to breach companies. Threat exposure management platforms can scan these places for keywords related to your business and notify you early when they find something. This means that you'll be able to act before anything happens.

Monitoring employee login activity

Attackers often use employees to gain access to an organisation's internal networks. Monitoring unusual employee activity can detect and prevent breach attempts before they happen.

Suspicious login times, unusual IP addresses, and repeated failed login attempts are the main signs of potential attackers trying to access employee accounts. Monitoring these signs is essential, as employees can be the weak link in a company's cyber security. Stolen devices or phishing attacks targeting the staff often cause data security breaches.

Monitoring network activity

Unusual network activity can also be an early sign of a data breach. Such activity may be indicated by higher-than-normal network traffic, increased failed login attempts, or abnormally low network performance. Network activity is an excellent indicator of something unusual but must constantly be monitored. Often, signals are ignored or overlooked, leading to breaches and dire consequences.

Training employees to stay vigilant

As mentioned earlier, employees can be the weak link in a company's cyber security, but this doesn't have to be true. The lack of education and awareness about potential threats often results in employees compromising sensitive company data.

Regular training and simulations can help employees learn what to look out for. For example, many breaches occur due to successful phishing scams, which can be avoided if employees are made aware of what such scams look like and what to do if they suspect they're being targeted.

This applies to employees in small and large companies. Businesses of all sizes need to consider the risk of data leakage. Fortunately, where there's demand, there's also supply. Modern digital solutions, such as threat exposure management platforms, are designed to prevent breaches by detecting threats early. Give them a try and enhance your business' security.