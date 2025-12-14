A senior journalist for The Mail on Sunday vehemently denied allegations from Meghan Markle's communications team that she crossed 'ethical boundaries' for her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Caroline Graham, the newspaper's US editor, insists that her friendship with the 81-year-old patriarch was born of genuine care rather than a journalistic ploy for exclusive stories. The Duchess's representatives have since publicly challenged this claim.

A Reporter's Defence: The Friendship with Thomas Markle

The dispute erupted after Markle Sr underwent surgery earlier this month to amputate his left leg. During the crisis, Graham was by his side in the Philippines due to their longstanding friendship.

The Duchess's team, however, questioned her presence at his bedside due to the nature of her work. They alleged that she crossed 'ethical boundaries,' which she strongly denied in a lengthy article published on Saturday, 13 December.

Graham clarified that the reports she published were only those approved by Mr Markle and anything he reportedly shared was 'off the record' unless he stated otherwise. She also stated it was Markle Sr's decision to do an interview as a way to reach out to his daughter 'one last time'.

'I feel it is important to set the record straight,' she wrote. 'I've only ever written stories with Tom's express permission, and he told me he wanted to give an interview to The Mail on Sunday as he sought control of the narrative around his amputation.'

Graham said Thomas Markle Jr called her and requested that she join them in the Philippines after learning that his father had a 'massive blood clot' in his thigh. Due to their friendship and since it was a matter of 'life or death', Graham did not hesitate to fly to be with them.

The 'Ethical Breach' Allegation

The conflict escalated when the Duchess's team claimed the journalist's presence was actively hindering communication. Her spokesperson stated that they had tried several ways to reach Mr Markle before criticising Graham's presence and accusing her of crossing 'ethical boundaries'.

'Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father's bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days,' Markle's representative said.

Days later, Markle's spokesperson confirmed that her letter 'is now safely in his hands'.

The Mail on Sunday Defends its Journalist

The newspaper's parent company, DMG Media, defended its journalist, Caroline Graham, amid Meghan Markle's allegations. DMG's spokesperson released a statement, stressing that Graham and Thomas Sr have been friends for seven years and she has been with him in the hospital 'providing him with care and support.'

Additionally, when Markle's father agreed to share his contact details, the hospital name, and his room number, Graham reportedly relayed it to the Duchess of Sussex's representative.

'It is entirely untrue that each interaction has been broadcast, and the suggestion that Caroline has breached ethical boundaries is demonstrably false and vehemently denied,' DMG added.