Meghan Markle faces backlash again when she goes out to advertise her newest documentary, 'Cookie Queens,' and the timing couldn't be worse as her estranged father, Thomas Markle, is hospitalised and had an amputation.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were announced as Executive Producers of a documentary on the culture and challenges of Girl Scout Cookie season in America, as reported by Deadline.

The documentary aims to illuminate one of America's favourite traditions for Meghan on a personal level.

Meghan's Girl Scout Past

Meghan, a former Girl Scout herself, with her mom, Doria Ragland, as her 'troop leader,' said she was excited about the movie because it was emotional and culturally relevant.

She said in her Instagram story, 'I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.'

The 'Suits' actress further commented that as they watched the pre-planning of this documentary, it was an instant attraction.

'When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in,' she said.

'The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanising tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible,' Meghan added.

Backlash After Meghan's Father Hospitalised For Leg Amputation

But the announcement has also caused a backlash among some people, especially on social media, with many criticising Meghan as being insensitive to her current family condition.

Her father, who is 81, just had his leg amputated to remove a blood clot at a hospital in the Philippines and is in serious need of medical attention.

Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., told Daily Mail, 'There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed, and it was a case of life or death,' he said.

'One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. They were worried about infection setting in, sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying,' Thomas added.

Thomas Sr. moved to the Philippines and said he was 'ready for a change.'

He told news outlets that he 'felt stuck in a rut for some time,' and is ready to meet new people and experience kindness.

Mixed Reaction To Meghan's PR Bid

Critics believe she should not market new projects and slammed her public relations efforts, particularly given her father's illness.

One Reddit user posted a thread and expressed their viewpoint directly, saying, 'How does one go about making press releases about new business ventures while their invalid father, thousands of miles away, is pleading to see them? With all the backlash she has faced over the last few days, I would be under the covers, dying of shame and regret. Make it make sense!'

On the other hand, her fans believe that her family problems do not affect her professional activities and that they should be addressed separately. Critics consider her recent promotional campaigns to be a sign of her need to draw attention.