In a revelation that tears the polished veneer off the monarchy, a bitter and highly personal war has reportedly erupted inside the Palace between Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

At the heart of the conflict is none other than Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, whose recent, discreet steps toward reconciliation with his father, King Charles III, have infuriated the 78-year-old Queen.

Sources speaking to GLOBE Magazine allege that the two most powerful women in the British royal family have engaged in a 'poisonous showdown' over Princess Kate's quiet—but persistent—efforts to broker peace between the King and his estranged 41-year-old son.

Queen Camilla has allegedly 'gone nuclear' over the fact that Kate is actively helping Prince Harry 'worm his way back into the good graces of his softhearted father, King Charles III,' according to palace courtiers. This deeply rooted feud, which has been simmering for months, has exploded into the open, adding immense strain to the already fragile household.

The flashpoint was the King's recent, nearly hour-long private tea with Prince Harry in September at his London residence, Clarence House. That meeting, which marked the first one-on-one between father and son in '19 months', suggested that their notoriously icy relationship was finally starting to thaw—a notion that the Queen reportedly cannot abide.

Behind the scenes, the sympathetic Princess of Wales, aged 43, has been 'defending the honour' of her brother-in-law. Harry, who left palace duties behind in 2020 with his American wife, former Suits actress Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is now the focus of Kate's attempts to forge a path toward peace with the California-based couple.

This is happening despite the Sussexes' infamous bridge-burning interviews bashing Britain's royal family and Harry's scathing memoir, Spare.

Queen Camilla's Fury: Why Prince Harry Is Considered 'Dangerous'

For Queen Camilla, the notion of forgiving and forgetting Harry's past actions—which included painting her as a 'backbiting bully' in his book—is simply out of the question. The source confirms that the Queen 'truly considers Harry to be dangerous'.

She allegedly fears that the Duke of Sussex will 'once again turn on the royals' and doesn't understand why anyone in the family would give him more information for another 'horrific tell-all'.

Camilla is 'revolted by the soft stance Charles is taking at the moment' and fully supports Prince William's 'zero-tolerance, no-forgiveness policy' toward his younger brother. It is this unwavering hostility, according to the mole, that has propelled her into conflict with the Princess of Wales.

'She's astounded that Kate continues to stick up for him,' the insider reported. The Queen is described as 'livid' because she feels insulted, believing Kate continuously goes over her head to privately discuss the duke with the King.

Yet, Princess Kate, 43, remains unbowed. The source spills that Kate 'couldn't care less what Camilla thinks.'

And in a stunning display of internal confidence, the insider suggests that Kate is 'firing back at Camilla by insisting the queen needs to drop the hostility and stop lecturing her - and that Kate considers herself to be the queen now, even though Charles hasn't stepped down yet.'

This dramatic assertion is said to be precisely what 'really gets Camilla steaming. She's not about to be pushed to the side and give back the crown jewels!'

The Explosive Showdown Over Prince Harry's Expected UK Visit

The conflict reached its terrifying peak recently when the two women went head-to-head.

'Camilla and Kate had a poisonous showdown at the palace,' the insider dished, revealing that the Queen did not hold back her feelings. Camilla told Kate 'flat-out that she's being naive and reckless - not to mention disloyal toward her husband by refusing to respect his wishes.'

'It got nasty,' the source stated, noting that Kate has been 'very patient and biting her tongue for much of this year over Camilla's bad attitude toward her, but this Harry situation is making things hundred times more tense.'

With Prince Harry expected to again visit the U.K. soon, the Queen is said to be 'dreading' the prospect of facing the man she views as an enemy of the institution. While the King, aged 77, 'wants Camilla to put this aside and at least pop in and say hello to Harry when he's over,' the insider believes 'she'll likely honour [the request], but it'll be through gritted teeth.'

The root of the Queen's fury lies squarely with the Princess of Wales. 'What really irks her is that these ongoing peace talks shouldn't be happening at all—and they wouldn't be if Kate hadn't butted in to engineer this path for Harry to get back in touch with his father again,' the mole claims.

Despite the fact King Charles is now 'at his wit's end over constantly seeing the women quarrel,' stubborn Camilla believes that the time for redemption is long gone.

She maintains that Harry 'has proved himself to be a truly deplorable, wretched character who doesn't deserve any more chances,' and confirms her view that even if Harry and Meghan were to divorce, Camilla 'would still hold a grudge toward him. She's not about to forgive and forget.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Queen Camilla and Princess Kate's reps for comments.