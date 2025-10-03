King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly on the brink of a bombshell royal divorce, living largely separate lives nearly 100 miles apart as the monarch battles cancer, according to palace sources.

An insider claims the King and his wife of 20 years are only staying together to 'keep up appearances' for the sake of the monarchy, remaining united out of duty rather than love.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the claims made by these sources.

'Divorced in Everything But Name': A Royal Marriage in Crisis

While the couple presents a united front in public, an unnamed friend told the National Enquirer that the reality is starkly different. 'They are putting on a united front in public, especially because Charles is ill, but behind the scenes it's a very different picture', the source claimed. 'They are divorced in everything but name.'

King Charles, 76, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, predominantly resides at Clarence House in London or his beloved Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. Meanwhile, sources indicate that Camilla, 78, favours her own rural home, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, which she purchased after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995.

A family acquaintance explained, 'For Camilla, Ray Mill is much more than just a house. It's where she feels free from the demands of royal life. She's always held on to it because it symbolises her independence, and that sense of freedom has only deepened as her marriage to Charles has gone on.'

Has Queen Camilla Finally Achieved Her Endgame?

Some courtiers are speculating that Camilla's affection for Charles may have cooled after she achieved her lifelong goal of becoming queen. The King's first marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, ended in divorce in 1996, partly due to his long-running affair with Camilla. He married her in 2005, nearly eight years after Diana's death.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, Charles ascended to the throne, and after his coronation ceremony, Camilla was officially designated as Queen.

'They remain committed in their own way, but it's not the kind of marriage most people would recognise', an informant claimed. 'At this point, it's the crown that binds them - not the relationship itself.'

Is Prince Harry's Return Pushing the King and Queen Apart?

Tensions have reportedly been heightened by the King's desire to reconcile with his estranged son, Prince Harry. Charles recently had a private, hour-long tea with Harry, despite his son famously labelling his stepmother Camilla a treacherous 'villain' in his memoir, Spare.

Sources indicate the emotional monarch is keen to mend his relationship with Harry and spend his remaining days with his son's family, including Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

'Harry had characterised his father as cold when he was growing up, and now that Charles is facing his own mortality, he's likely looking back and seeing he could have handled some things differently,' a royal courtier shared.

'The king knows history can't be rewritten, but he's angling to mend his relationship with Harry before it is too late. But some are asking if by welcoming his second-born back into the fold, he's chasing away his wife who doesn't seem to be as willing to forgive her stepson for all he's said about her and her husband,' the mole added.

With King Charles facing his own mortality and eager to mend his relationship with Prince Harry, and Queen Camilla seemingly retreating to her own independent life, the foundation of their marriage appears to be under immense strain. According to insiders, it may be the Crown itself, not love, that is the only thing holding the royal couple together.

IBTimes has reached out to King Charles and Queen Camilla's reps for comments.