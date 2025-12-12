The gloves are off in the increasingly competitive world of royal philanthropy, as Prince Harry has allegedly set his sights on one of the biggest names in Hollywood—and it's not sitting well with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

A blistering report claims the Duke of Sussex is secretly making calls to none other than the multi-hyphenate superstar Jennifer Lopez, hoping to recruit her for his charitable endeavours.

The internal pressure driving this surprising move? An intense, private rivalry with his elder brother, Prince William.

According to a source speaking to GLOBE Magazine, the competitive spirit of the 41-year-old Prince has been thoroughly ignited by the success of the Prince of Wales's recent star-studded philanthropic efforts.

Prince Harry has been photographed with high-profile celebrities like singer-actor Billy Porter, Dancing With the Stars winner Robert Irwin, and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, seemingly effortlessly drawing them into his orbit.

'Harry is very competitive and seeing his brother, Prince William, reel in all these big names for his philanthropic efforts has lit a fire under him,' the insider claims.

Since leaving the UK, the source suggests, the Duke feels the mantle of Hollywood connections ought to belong to him. 'He's the one in Hollywood and he's saying it ought to be him who gets the biggest names.'

The Prince is reportedly reaching out to everyone within his network, including prominent pet charities, but there is one target who stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of star quality and personal appeal: Jennifer Lopez, the dazzling 56-year-old icon.

The Royal Rivalry: Why Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez Could Spark a Feud

While the Duke is pursuing various connections, J.Lo remains the most thrilling prospect for him personally, according to a royal snitch. 'But no doubt she's the most thrilling prospect for him because he's been very taken with her since they met,' the source explained. This enthusiasm stems from a chance meeting years ago, which reportedly caused considerable friction in the Duke's marriage to the Duchess of Sussex.

The pair's paths crossed back in 2020, shortly after Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals. The Sussexes shared an intimate dinner with Lopez and her then-fiancé, former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, 50, in Miami. The evening, which was supposed to mark a subtle entry into the high-powered Hollywood elite, appears to have caused personal drama that has lingered ever since.

During the dinner, it is claimed the royal hunk spent a significant amount of time in conversation with the Hustlers star, whose legendary glamour and magnetic personality captivated him. At the time, a source reported, 'Most men are totally captured by her, and Harry is only human.'

For the 44-year-old Duchess, the situation was reportedly a difficult pill to swallow. She was said to be 'fuming at the way Harry was drooling over Jennifer.' The tension was so palpable that a spy alleges: 'Meghan left that dinner feeling very jealous.'

Inside the 2020 Dinner That Left Meghan Fuming Over Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez

The fallout from that 2020 evening apparently lasted for months. The Prince reportedly 'bragged about hanging with the Jenny from the Block singer' long after the event, according to a mole close to the couple.

Now, with Prince Harry reportedly making secret overtures to J.Lo for a philanthropic partnership, the question of Meghan's reaction is once again at the forefront of the royal rumour mill.

The ultimate prize for Harry's pursuit is to secure the A-lister for his flagship military event. 'If he can land her to make an appearance at an event for the Invictus Games, it would be phenomenal for the organization and a thrill for him, too,' a tipster stated, highlighting both the professional and personal motivation for the Duke's persistence.

But the tipster was quick to offer a caution on the potential marital fallout. 'There's certainly nothing shady going on but it's hard to imagine that Meghan will be all that pleased about this,' they noted. In a bid to avoid rocking the already delicate marital boat, Harry may be deliberately keeping his current efforts quiet.

'Until Harry gets her on board he'll keep it to himself, he's not going to want to rock the boat for no reason,' a tattler revealed.

As the Duke of Sussex redoubles his celebrity recruitment drive—pitting himself against his own brother and potentially his wife—securing Jennifer Lopez could be the biggest win of his post-royal career, but also perhaps his riskiest.

The prospect of a major coup for the Invictus Games hangs in the balance, overshadowed by the spectre of a jealous Duchess.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for comments.