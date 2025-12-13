King Charles III is ending the year with a hopeful update on his cancer treatment, announcing that it will be eased in the New Year following strong progress. In a pre-recorded message, the 77-year-old king described the update as a 'personal blessin', crediting early detection and effective care.

'Today, I am able to share with you the good news that, thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors' orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year,' he said in the video.

He clarified that this does not mean doctors will stop treating his cancer. Since announcing his diagnosis in February 2024, the king has been undergoing treatment on a weekly basis. A representative of Buckingham Palace spoke about the good news, explaining that the phase is now a 'precautionary one'.

'His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment, and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase,' the spokesperson said. The King will still be under monitor and everything else will be reviewed to 'protect and prioritize his continued recovery'.

King Charles Keeping Cancer Private

According to People, a royal spokesperson also reminded the public that the king will refrain from speaking about his cancer publicly, in line with advice from his oncology specialists. Instead, the monarch will focus on offering support to 'those suffering from all types of cancer'.

In the video, King Charles emphasised the importance of early diagnosis, warning that nine million people in the UK are not up to date with their cancer screening schedules.

'This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testament to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years — a testament that I hope may give encouragement to the 50 per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives,' he said.

King Charles Urges Early Diagnosis Screening

But for those who are scared to learn about their health issues, King Charles himself noted that a diagnosis is 'life changing' based on his own experience. He calls it 'overwhelming', but that doesn't mean life will suddenly stop. He said that knowing about his cancer even led him to live a 'full and active' life despite the looming fear of it getting worse.

Thankfully for the king, the undergoing treatment seemed to have worked. But the same progress must be applied to his people. Currently, he highlighted there are 9 million U.K. citizens who have yet to keep up with their recommended screenings. The king is troubled that in those millions of lives, an early diagnosis could save more, especially those that are not in the end stage of their cancers.

'Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives', he said, saying that nine in 10 people survive bowel cancer when caught early, versus one in 10 when detected late. Troubled that nine million people in the U.K. miss screenings, he promoted a new Screening Checker tool.

'Compassion must be paired with action...Your life — or the life of someone you love — may depend upon it', he said.

The King's Cancer Treatment Journey

King Charles openly shared his fight against cancer with not just the public, but also other cancer patients. A couple of months after his diagnosis, he started his cancer treatment. Earlier this year, in around March, he had a very brief hospital stay due to a minor reaction that was described as 'the most minor bump in the road that's very much heading in the right direction'.

In May, after a trip to Canada, his aides said that he was handling the disease as millions of people would. People close to the king have repeatedly reminded him, 'If you just do what the doctors say, live your life as normal as possible, that's exactly what he is doing'.

Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer campaign, a partnership between Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK, aims to raise awareness and funds for cancer treatment and life-saving research. Featuring the King of England, who has seen positive progress in his own treatment, provides a powerful way to highlight the impact of research on early diagnosis and effective care.