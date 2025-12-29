Fresh reports suggest Richard Gere and Julia Roberts could be edging closer to a long-rumoured return to one of Hollywood's most iconic romances after a fake Pretty Woman sequel poster went viral online, reigniting global interest in the 1990 classic.

The speculation gathered pace after an AI-generated image, falsely advertising a follow-up to Pretty Woman, circulated widely on social media and racked up millions of views. Although the poster was quickly identified as a hoax, the scale of the reaction reportedly caught the attention of industry executives and reopened conversations that had long been considered dormant.

How a Fake Poster Sparked Real Interest

The hoax poster appeared earlier this year across multiple platforms, depicting Roberts and Gere reprising their roles decades later. While clearly unofficial, it triggered intense fan discussion and renewed calls for a sequel, with many viewers questioning whether Hollywood was missing an opportunity.

According to multiple entertainment reports, the unexpected surge of online engagement prompted studios to reassess the commercial potential of a sequel. The renewed interest reportedly led to informal outreach and exploratory talks, rather than any formal green light.

Early Talks, Not an Official Green Light

At present, there has been no official studio announcement confirming a Pretty Woman sequel. According to a source cited by Express, no contracts have been signed yet but an early script is being worked on and, barring unforeseen problems, both Richard and Julia are on board and Pretty Woman 2 appears to be very much on.

However, current reporting indicates that early discussions are taking place, including preliminary story ideas. Any potential project remains at a very early development stage, and sources stress that talks could still collapse if creative conditions are not met.

What the Stars Have Said in the Past

Both lead actors have previously addressed the idea of revisiting the film. As reported by People, Gere has said he would only consider a sequel if the script justified returning to the story. Roberts, meanwhile, has expressed caution over whether the original narrative would translate comfortably to a modern audience.

Those comments are now being re-examined in light of the viral response, with observers noting that audience appetite appears stronger than expected more than three decades after the film's release.

The Enduring Appeal of Pretty Woman

Released in 1990, Pretty Woman became a cultural phenomenon, transforming Roberts into a global star and cementing the film as one of the most successful romantic comedies of all time.

The film's fairytale narrative, memorable soundtrack and on-screen chemistry between its leads continue to attract new audiences through streaming platforms, helping explain why even a rumoured sequel can dominate online conversation.

AI, Misinformation and Fan Power

The incident also highlights how AI-generated content is increasingly blurring the line between fiction and fact in entertainment reporting. While the poster was fake, its impact was real, demonstrating how viral fan content can influence studio thinking and reignite dormant franchises.

Industry analysts note that while such hoaxes risk misleading audiences, they also offer studios a data point by revealing levels of public interest without marketing spend.

What Happens Next

For now, fans are advised to remain cautious. Without formal confirmation from the cast or a studio, the sequel remains speculative. Any progress would depend on script development, creative alignment and securing backing from a major distributor or streaming platform.

Until then, the viral hoax poster stands as a rare example of online fan culture potentially nudging Hollywood back towards one of its most beloved love stories.