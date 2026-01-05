In the weeks following her high-profile split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson appears to have caught the eye of an unexpected new flame, and she doesn't seem to be keeping it particularly quiet.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star was recently spotted getting cosy with Tucker Pillsbury, the up-and-coming singer known professionally as Role Model, at a New Year's Eve celebration hosted at her own home.

According to reports from Entertainment Tonight, the pair shared several intimate moments throughout the evening, including kisses, dancing, and plenty of close physical contact. Perhaps most tellingly, Johnson's mother, actress Melanie Griffith, was also present at the gathering, and the Hollywood scion seemed perfectly comfortable with her new romantic interest being welcomed into her inner circle.

Who Is Role Model? Dakota Johnson's Fresh Romance Explained

The 28-year-old musician behind the stage name Role Model isn't exactly a household name, but he has been steadily building a devoted fan base through relatable lyrics and undeniably catchy melodies. Pillsbury has already scored viral hits with tracks like 'Sally' and 'When The Wine Runs Out', demonstrating an ability to strike a chord with audiences who appreciate authenticity in modern pop music.

Interestingly, given that Johnson previously dated another musician, Chris Martin, she appears to have a gravitational pull towards talented singers, perhaps suggesting a pattern or simply a shared appreciation for the artistic temperament.

The pair's relationship had been quietly developing for several weeks before their New Year's Eve appearance made it official. After her split from Martin in November 2025, sources close to Johnson said she had begun dating again slowly. In December, she was seen at a candlelit dinner with Role Model and mutual friends. Photos from the evening, published by TMZ, showed the two deep in conversation and openly affectionate, suggesting this was more than a casual encounter and that a genuine romance could be forming.

Looking Back: Eight Years With Chris Martin

The relationship between Johnson and Martin had been a rollercoaster of publicly acknowledged commitment and privately weathered storms. Beginning in 2017, shortly after Martin's separation from Gwyneth Paltrow, the pair moved through various relationship milestones that suggested serious long-term intentions, including reports of a secret engagement that neither party ever formally confirmed.

Between 2017 and 2018, the couple were frequently photographed together at sushi restaurants, concerts, and public events, with visible displays of affection, matching tattoos, and genuine integration into each other's family lives.

The partnership experienced its first major fracture in 2019, though remarkably, they reconciled later that same year with reportedly helpful encouragement from Paltrow herself. By 2020, they had established themselves in a shared Malibu home and collaborated creatively together, with tabloid observers occasionally spotting what appeared to be an emerald engagement ring on Johnson's finger.

However, the couple consistently downplayed marriage talk and repeatedly denied each new wave of breakup speculation, preferring to let their commitment speak for itself rather than seek public validation.

The eight-year relationship ultimately reached its definitive conclusion in June 2025, marking the end of one of Hollywood's most deliberately low-key romances. Now, as Johnson moves forward with Role Model, the question lingers: will she maintain her fiercely protective approach to privacy, or will this new relationship develop differently?

For now, the New Year's Eve party appearance suggests she's at least willing to let this one breathe slightly more openly than her last.