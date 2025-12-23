As Rachel Weisz is ready to return to blockbuster territory with a new installment of The Mummy, Daniel Craig is reportedly worried. The Oscar winner is rumoured to have agreed to return to her role as Evelyn Carnahan after years of selecting low-key, prestige movies. This revelation has delighted fans but also distressed her husband.

According to insiders, Craig, who is now retired from his role as James Bond, worries that the rigorous shoot will interfere with their peaceful, family-focused routine.

Separation Anxiety Behind the Scenes

Sources claim that anytime Weisz is away filming for long periods of time, Craig experiences separation anxiety. 'Daniel has terrible separation anxiety when Rachel isn't around,' a source revealed. 'This isn't just another movie, it's a massive commitment'.

According to sources, the Mummy adventure will take months to complete in hot, isolated locations far from the couple's London-based home with their daughter, Grace. Although Craig travelled much during his career, insiders claim that the dynamic has changed now because he is now more interested in stability than adrenaline.

'She'll be gone for months at a time,' the source added. 'That kind of distance is hard on any relationship especially one that values stability'.

The actor is characterised as 'supportive but worried', feeling both pleased of his wife's accomplishments and concerned about the emotional and practical strain of a lengthy filming. He is reportedly worried that prolonged time apart, along with the demanding schedule and physical demands of an action franchise, could erode the balance they have in their marriage.

Weisz's Carefully Chosen Comeback

Before accepting this high-profile production, Weisz reportedly turned down several offers. In the past years, Weisz has been selective of her roles. According to insiders, she is quite particular and would only take Evelyn's place if the financial package, timing, and script all worked out. It is anticipated that the renewed franchise will pay 'big money', setting up the actress for one of her most expensive contracts.

'She's overdue for a big hit,' the source noted. 'This is a step she feels she has to take'.

According to insiders, she believes that 'the timing is right' and that she 'wants this' for her career and artistic endeavours. Weisz allegedly sees this as a chance to take the stage again after years of supporting Craig through his Bond era.

Fear of Rocking a Hard‑Won Calm

Craig's worries are thought to be more related by his fear of losing the peace they worked so hard to establish when his 007 term ended rather than jealousy. He has embraced family life since hanging up the tuxedo, spending more time with Grace and moving more slowly away from international publicity tours.

Weisz may be pulled back into that maelstrom by a large, effects-heavy shoot for The Mummy comeback, which might leave him to handle more of the household and parenting duties on his own.

According to insiders, there is no discussion of a breakup, just a concerned spouse preparing for a challenging year of balancing time zones and distance. Craig sees the project as a reminder that even the strongest Hollywood marriages must continuously rebalance business drive with life at home, while Weisz sees it as a unique opportunity she cannot pass up.

'She wants this,' the insider concluded. 'But something has to give and Daniel knows this could be one of the biggest tests their marriage has faced'.