Daniel Craig's fifth and final James Bond movie "No Time to Die" is slated to release this year. Given, its one of the most popular movie franchises, speculations about who will be the next actor to play the iconic role are already running rampant. Meanwhile, the bosses have given the biggest hint yet about the next 007.

Over the period of time, several names have come up for the role of seventh Mi6 spy after Daniel Craig. The rumours spreading like wildfire involved the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, James Norton, and many more. There were also rumours about a female actress taking up the role. British actor Lashana Lynch topped the list of the female candidates in the role.

However, the producer has confirmed that the next James Bond will not be a woman. Speaking with Variety, "Not Time to Die" producer Barbara Broccoli shut down the rumours suggesting Lynch or any other female actress will stepping up to play James Bond.

"He can be of any color, but he is male... I believe we should be creating new characters for women—strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that," she said in an interview with Variety.

She is not the only one who maintains the belief that Bond should always be a man. Many actresses with similar viewpoints have been vocal about it in the past.

Eva Green, who played the role opposite Craig in "Casino Royale" once mentioned that "Bond should remain a man."

"It doesn't make sense for him to be a woman. Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies, and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond. There is history with the character that should continue. He should be played by a man," she said, according to Indiewire.

"Black Widow" actress Rachel Weisz has also supported the idea in an interaction with reporters in the year 2018. She believes that there can be new stories for women.

Nevertheless, Broccoli has ensured that they are "the custodians of this character" and take their "responsibility seriously."

"No Time to Die" happens to be the 25th installment in the franchise and it is scheduled to release in April 2020.