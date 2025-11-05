The Mummy is clawing its way back from cinematic history, with original stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reportedly in talks to reprise their iconic roles as Rick and Evelyn O'Connell in a new sequel. The revival, currently in early development, promises to reconnect audiences with the adventure-horror series that defined late-1990s blockbuster cinema. Universal Pictures is set to bring the franchise back under the direction of horror filmmaking duo Radio Silence, known for breathing new life into established genre favourites.

According to reports, the upcoming project will act as a direct continuation of The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), effectively ignoring the third film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, which recast Weisz's character with Maria Bello. The screenplay is being written by David Coggeshall, who previously penned Orphan: First Kill.

The directing team, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, collectively known as Radio Silence, have built a reputation for sharp, suspense-driven horror storytelling. Their previous credits include Ready or Not (2019) and two successful entries in the Scream franchise, Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023). They are also set to release Ready or Not 2: Here I Come in spring 2026, reinforcing their growing status as reliable genre craftsmen.

The Filmmakers Behind The Resurrection

Radio Silence's involvement suggests that the new Mummy will blend action, adventure, and horror, much like the original films. The duo recently directed Abigail (2023), a modern reimagining of the 1936 Universal classic Dracula's Daughter, which marked their first collaboration with the studio. Their partnership with Universal on another monster project indicates the company's renewed focus on revitalising its classic horror catalogue.

Universal has long sought to recapture the success of its Mummy films, which grossed over £820 million (approximately $1 billion) worldwide. The 2017 reboot starring Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, and Sofia Boutella was intended to launch a 'Dark Universe' of interconnected monster films but failed to resonate with audiences or critics. However, the underwhelming reception forced the studio to rethink its approach, shifting towards standalone projects rather than shared universes.

A Look Back At The Original Adventures

The 1999 Mummy, written and directed by Stephen Sommers, reimagined the 1930s horror classic as a fast-paced adventure with supernatural elements. Fraser starred as Rick O'Connell, an American explorer and former soldier who joins librarian Evelyn Carnahan (Weisz) and her brother Jonathan (John Hannah) in a quest to uncover the lost Egyptian city of Hamunaptra. Their expedition accidentally resurrects the cursed priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), unleashing chaos across the desert.

Two years later, The Mummy Returns expanded the mythology, introducing the couple's young son and pitting them against Imhotep once more, as well as the Scorpion King – played by Dwayne Johnson in his first major film role. The sequel was another global success, cementing the franchise's place as one of Universal's most profitable of the era.

The third entry, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, released in 2008, moved the setting to China and featured Jet Li as the villain, though it received mixed reviews.

What Comes Next For The Mummy

With Fraser and Weisz potentially returning, Universal appears poised to restore the series' original appeal: character-driven storytelling anchored by practical effects and adventurous spectacle. It remains unclear where the story will pick up or whether other returning cast members will join.

For now, production details remain under wraps as negotiations and scripting continue. However, the involvement of the original stars and the experienced horror duo behind Scream suggests a project designed to balance nostalgia with modern filmmaking. Fans of the franchise are watching closely as The Mummy once again prepares to rise from its cinematic tomb.