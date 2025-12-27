The plight of former child stars often serves as a sobering reminder of the industry's volatility, yet a recent intervention offers a glimmer of hope. Daniel Curtis Lee, best known for his role on Nickelodeon, has provided a significant update regarding the welfare of his former co-star, Tylor Chase, announcing that Chase has entered a supervised detox programme.

Lee was able to talk to Chase on Christmas Day, and their conversation was a breakthrough. Lee shared the update on Instagram, calling it a 'Christmas miracle' after weeks of public concern over Chase's welfare.

The Christmas Miracle for Tylor Chase

Following a series of harrowing encounters, Daniel Curtis Lee took to social media to share a more optimistic development regarding his Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide co-star Tylor Chase's condition. He shared their conversation on Instagram, where Chase appeared in better condition.

'Christmas miracle! Spoke with Tylor Christmas Day and his message was about Purpose!' Lee captioned the post.

During their conversation, Lee can be heard telling Chase 'We got to get [you] some treatment, brother. I think we need it,' before adding, 'A lot of people want to see you safe.'

According to Lee, the conversation happened on Thursday before Chase entered a facility to begin a supervised detox programme. This move follows a period of homelessness and mental health struggles that had left the former actor in a vulnerable state on the streets of Los Angeles.

Lee described the Christmas Day interaction as a turning point, noting that Chase appeared more lucid and receptive to assistance than in previous weeks. He also thanked Jacob 'Jake' Harris, the influencer and entrepreneur who spearheaded the effort to end Chase's cycle of addiction because Jake reportedly knew 'who to call.'

'I'm praying that this finally works,' Lee added because he also heard the same news five days ago and it was unsuccessful. So, he was hoping that 'this one sticks this time.'

The latest intervention marks a shift from temporary aid to a more structured environment, which supporters hope will lead to a sustainable recovery for Chase.

A Difficult Road to Recovery

The road to Chase's recovery milestone was fraught with setbacks, as Lee previously detailed his exhausting efforts to provide immediate relief for his friend's condition. Earlier in December, Lee tracked down Chase and attempted to provide a safe haven by paying for a motel room for him.

Unfortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, as they found the room in disarray and Chase in a state of distress. These early efforts highlight the difficulties in managing severe mental health crises without professional institutional backing.

At the time, Lee spoke about the lack of systematic support for individuals like his former co-star who needed a social safety net. He expressed his frustration at the legal barriers preventing him from forcing medical treatment on his friend.

In his recent post, Lee acknowledged the 'power of social media' after the issue went viral because the Riverside authorities have reportedly found a 'short-term treatment facility' for Chase.

'We've done a great job again Tyler to the next step in his mental health and recovery journey,' he added.

A Lifelong Friendship

The bond between Daniel Curtis Lee and Tylor Chase originated on the set of the popular series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. Both starred in the show, which aired from 2004 to 2007.

Lee played the tech-savvy Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook, while Tylor Chase appeared as the character Martin Qwerly. Their professional relationship blossomed into a lifelong friendship that has endured nearly two decades since the show concluded its final season.

This history explains Lee's profound commitment to Chase's survival, as he has frequently referred to him as his 'brother' in public statements.

As Chase begins his treatment, the Ned's Declassified community remains hopeful that the resilience shown during their teenage years will manifest in his recovery. Lee has vowed to remain a constant presence in his friend's life, ensuring that the former actor does not face his journey alone.