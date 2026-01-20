California Governor Gavin Newsom called out European leaders for failing to push back on President Donald Trump's aspirations to annex Greenland. Newsom's comments come amid a reluctance among European leaders for pushing back against the US over Trump's repeated comments of wanting to take control of the territory.

Speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Newsom emphasised the importance of Europeans to push back against Trump's demands for the territory. The Democratic governor said Europeans were being taken for fools over Trump, and also criticised the failed efforts to mediate the situation with the Trump administration. Newsom said that what has been done so far is 'not diplomacy. It's stupidity.'

It's the "rule of Don," not the rule of law. Trump is unhinged — and dangerous.



World leaders: Stop whispering in private and caving to him in public. Stand strong. Stand united!



Wake up!

Sharp Criticism at Davos

'It's time to buck up, it's time to get serious, and stop being complicit,' Newsom told reporters. 'I can't take this complicity. People rolling over. I should have brought kneepads for all the world leaders...this is pathetic.'

Newsom, who is being touted as a frontrunner among his fellow Democratic presidential candidates, has often mocked politicians for trying to appease Trump. The California governor has often suggested that those politicians should be given kneepads to make it easier for them to kneel in front of Trump. Newsom also sells kneepads on his website.

'For all your groveling to Trump needs now in Republican red,' the advertisement of the kneepads say. 'For the low price of your soul.'

@CAGovernor Gavin Newsom to world leaders and billionaires at Davos: It's time to buck up. Stop being complicit. Have a backbone. Trump will play you for fools.

European Reluctance

Newsom's comments come amid a reluctance amongst European leaders to push back or risk strained relations with the US. The US is the continent's major trading partner and also on whom they rely for security. European leaders have also sought to prevent Trump from withdrawing the US from NATO and withdrawing its support of Ukraine.

Trump's Greenland Annexation Demands

Trump has repeatedly called for the annexation of Greenland, a territory owned by Denmark, allegedly for national security purposes. He has also threatened to impose tariffs on European countries until they agree to his demands. Neither Greenland's own government nor Denmark have agreed to an annexation, and some have also warned that Europe may impose tariffs on the US should Trump continue attempting to do so.

Trump's increased desire to annex Greenland is partly linked to not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. In a text message sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump said he no longer feels inclined to uphold world peace as he is now more concerned with advancing US interests.

'Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace,' said the alleged message. 'Although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.'

'The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,' said Trump.

The members of the Nobel committee are appointed by the Norwegian parliament and the Norwegian government is not involved in the selection of recipients.

Støre issued a statement following his and Finnish President Alexander Stubb's effort to reach out to Trump. They have both expressed their opposition to the tariffs against Finland, Norway, and other countries involved starting 1 February. Støre emphasised that Greenland is part of Denmark and Norway supports Denmark.