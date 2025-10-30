Financial expert Dave Ramsey has echoed Warren Buffett's timeless advice: you only lose money on investments if you sell during a downturn.

Ramsey recalled how Buffett responded during the 2008 global financial crisis when asked how he lost a significant amount of money during the stock market crash. Buffett explained that he didn't actually lose anything because he hadn't sold his investments. Although his portfolio declined in value, he believed they would recover — because losses are only realised when assets are sold at a lower price.

Despite losing about $25 billion (£18.9 billion) in 2008 and Berkshire Hathaway temporarily losing its AAA credit rating, Buffett's approach proved its worth. Today, Berkshire Hathaway remains one of the world's leading companies, boasting a diversified portfolio of investments.

Buffett's Investment Philosophy: Patience, Research, and Value

Buffett's investing advice is straightforward yet profound. He urges investors to avoid frivolous trading, steer clear of gambling on stocks, and not to enter investments with a cavalier attitude about potential losses. Instead, he advocates being well-informed and doing thorough research before investing.

He emphasises that temperament, not intelligence, is the key trait for successful investing. Buffett prefers to invest in companies he understands rather than trying to follow the crowd or time the market.

His famous buy-and-hold strategy combines with value investing principles — purchasing high-quality businesses at reasonable prices to generate steady cash flow and long-term capital appreciation. If you're asking how long to hold a stock, Buffett would advise that if you're not comfortable holding it for 10 years, you shouldn't own it for 10 minutes. His own portfolio during multiple financial crises exemplifies his commitment to these principles.

Long-Term Focus: Building Wealth Through Fundamentals

Buffett's consistent goal is to acquire companies with strong fundamentals, capable of delivering reliable profits and long-term growth. His approach remains unchanged: buy quality businesses, hold them through market fluctuations, and let time do the work — reinforcing the importance of patience and discipline for long-term wealth building.

One of his most famous quotes encapsulates this philosophy: 'Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy only when others are fearful.'

Seizing Opportunities in Market Crashes

This outlook was vividly demonstrated during the 2008 financial crisis. While many investors panicked and sold off assets, Buffett saw it as a rare opportunity. He invested billions in companies poised for recovery, such as Goldman Sachs.

During that crisis, Buffett invested $5 billion (£3.7 billion) in Goldman Sachs, in a deal that included preferred shares with a 10% dividend yield and warrants to buy common stock. This move alone netted Berkshire Hathaway over $3 billion (£2.2 billion) in profit.

Buffett believes markets are designed to move money from the impatient to the patient. He warns against emotional decision-making during volatile times, emphasising that trying to time the market is a fool's game. Instead, he advocates for a disciplined, long-term approach.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Always conduct your own analysis or consult a professional before making investment decisions. Remember, all investments carry risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.