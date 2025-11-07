ABC Shark Tank star and millionaire entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary has voiced a stark warning against married couples pooling their finances, including savings, investments, and credit cards. In a recent interview with Moneywise, he criticised the idea of financial commingling after marriage.

When asked about advice from financial experts encouraging couples to merge all their assets, O'Leary responded bluntly: 'That's the stupidest idea I've ever heard. It's moronic. It's a very stupid thing to do to yourself. Anyone who does that is crazy. Don't do that.'

His stance contrasts sharply with more traditional financial advice, such as that from Dave Ramsey, who emphasises the importance of financial unity for marital harmony.

Women Should Keep Their Financial Identity Protected

O'Leary strongly believes women should 'never, ever give up' their financial independence. He urged viewers: 'Never merge it with your husband's.'

He recommends maintaining some financial separation, even when sharing expenses. For example, he suggests couples can share a credit card and contribute equally—say, £2,500 a month—while keeping their savings, credit ratings, investments, and individual accounts separate and in their own names.

O'Leary emphasised that women must preserve their financial identity throughout life. Giving up that independence, he argues, is a bad idea—particularly in the event of separation. He added that even love should come with certain terms and conditions, including financial safeguards.

Prenups: A Growing Trend in Modern Marriages

O'Leary is also an investor in HelloPrenup, a company experiencing rapid growth. He believes that an increasing number of couples will see the value in prenups, especially as they become more aware of the financial challenges that can arise in marriage.

He recommends discussing prenups early in a relationship, ideally by the third date. 'I always recommend two glasses of wine, then both of you kill a bottle together, a good bottle, and then start to talk about money,' he said. When you start talking about money, it becomes more romantic and indicates that you are serious about envisioning a future with the other person, he added.

Recent data supports this trend. According to the 2024 HelloPrenup report, 75% of couples using the platform keep their premarital assets separate, while nearly 80% plan to share a joint bank account. Interestingly, over half of women initiate the prenup process, often with assets under £380,900 ($500,000). The median net worth of HelloPrenup users is approximately £59,420 ($78,000), indicating that prenups are not solely for the wealthy.

Attitudes Toward Prenups and Marriage

A 2023 Axios-Harris Poll survey found that half of US adults are open to signing a prenuptial agreement. Meanwhile, a 2025 Ally Bank survey reveals that over one in four Gen Z couples have signed a prenup, making them the most likely generation to consider one before marriage.

Although divorce rates have declined overall, the Institute for Family Studies forecasts that about 40% of today's marriages will end in separation eventually.

Kevin O'Leary advocates for financial independence within marriage, warning that merging assets can be a mistake. His support for prenups reflects a broader shift towards recognising the importance of financial safeguards in modern relationships.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.