The US government shutdown is nearing the three-week mark, impacting a range of government services, including those related to student loans. Although the Trump Administration is likely to expedite student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers, staffing challenges have disrupted services and application processing times as the US Education Department remains shuttered.

However, student loan borrowers who require assistance with their debt still have resources, including Federal Student Aid call centres and local organisations.

The Education Department's Studentaid.gov website continues to offer several services. Borrowers can apply for a new repayment plan, request debt cancellation, or consolidate loans. You may also get in touch with the Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243.

'Some of the Federal Student Aid call centres are still operational as they are actually staffed by contractors rather than direct employees of the federal government," according to Nancy Nierman, assistant director of the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program in New York.

She added that borrowers seeking Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) can submit the form to verify their employment and receive a quick count of their qualifying payments. However, Nierman explained that most loan forgiveness is on hold for now because the Education Department employees have to approve those requests.

If you have questions related to your student debt, Nierman suggested getting in touch with your student loan servicer. 'Loan servicers are government contractors and have funding to keep operating during a shutdown,' Nierman said. 'Billing, payments and processing of certain applications, such as forbearance and deferment, should continue as normal.'

Some borrowers might also not be aware of the company that is managing their student loans on behalf of the Education Department. They also find those details on the Studentaid.gov website.

Explore Nonprofits, Student Loan Ombudsman

In case these resources do not help with your queries, you may also reach out to organisations and nonprofits in your area that assist people with student debt-related issues. For instance, there is the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program, a nonprofit that helps New Yorkers navigate the complexities of the student loan system, for both federal and private education debt. Those in New York can visit this website and chat with student loan experts in real time.

Another nonprofit called The Institute of Student Loan Advisors offers advice and dispute resolution services for borrowers across the US. Experts are available Monday through Friday to answer personal student loan questions, and generally respond to emails within one business day.

Note that your state might also have a student loan ombudsman who can help, according to Nierman.

You also have the option to file a complaint regarding your student loans with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at consumerfinance.gov/complaint or even report the problem to your state's attorney general.

The Trump Administration will speed up student loan cancellation for those under income-driven repayment (IDR) programmes, which will protect borrowers from unexpected tax bills next year.

The development follows the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) reaching a deal in the AFT versus US Department of Education case regarding the government's obligation to forgive student debt for those who have made payments for decades under federal law.