In a town where reputations can be destroyed with a single tweet, finding allies when the chips are down is a rare luxury. Yet, scandal-plagued actor David Harbour seems to have pulled off the impossible: securing the unwavering support of Hollywood royalty.

Despite facing a double-barrelled assault on his character—from his estranged wife's blistering new album and alleged bullying accusations by a co-star—the Stranger Things favourite is being fiercely protected by a powerful inner circle including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Jason Bateman.

The 50-year-old star has seen his 'nice guy' image shredded in recent weeks. His estranged wife, British singer Lily Allen, dropped a bombshell with her latest album, West End Girl, in which she seemingly accuses Harbour of infidelity and pressuring her into an open relationship.

As if that weren't damaging enough, reports surfaced that his on-screen daughter, Millie Bobby Brown, 21, had filed harassment and bullying complaints against him during the filming of Stranger Things. Although Brown later clarified she 'felt safe' working with him, the damage to his public persona was done.

Friends in High Places: Why Jen and Courteney Are Standing by David

But whilst the internet debates his downfall, Harbour's career is being quietly fireproofed by some of the industry's most influential players. According to insiders, the Friends alumni and their close-knit crew have no intention of cancelling the actor.

'David is not 'problematic' as far as Jen, Courteney and Jason are concerned, and they have a ton of influence in the industry,' a source close to Aniston's team revealed to Globe Magazine.

The support goes beyond mere words. Courteney Cox is currently directing Harbour in the true-crime thriller Evil Genius, whilst Jason Bateman recently wrapped filming the HBO miniseries DTF St. Louis with him—a project Bateman is reportedly convinced will be a 'massive hit.'

Perhaps most tellingly, Jennifer Aniston herself is said to be eager to collaborate with Harbour on an upcoming project, a move that would firmly cement his status as an A-list fixture.

'David has real juice as an actor. That's what they like about him, and that's why they've invited him into their world,' the insider explained. Beyond his professional chops, the group apparently values his company. 'He's full of wild stories and self-effacing jokes,' the source added, painting a picture of a man who is far more charming in private than his current headlines suggest.

Are Aniston and Co. Turning a Blind Eye to 'Problematic' Behaviour?

The staunch defence of Harbour has raised eyebrows among those who wonder if this elite clique is ignoring serious allegations. Lily Allen's album paints a portrait of a toxic marriage, whilst the whispers from the Stranger Things set hint at professional misconduct.

However, sources suggest that Aniston and her friends view the situation through a different lens—one coloured by their own experiences with public scrutiny and messy breakups.

'Does that make them the epitome of politically incorrect after the accusations Lily Allen has made against David over the last month? Not really. Jen and her crew aren't as woke as people think,' the source claimed.

From their perspective, Harbour is simply a man going through a hellish divorce with an ex-partner determined to air their dirty laundry. 'That's definitely something Courteney and Jen can relate to, big-time,' the insider noted.

For now, it seems Harbour's career is safe, fortified by the loyalty of friends who wield enough power to weather any PR storm. 'With this group on his side and still making new projects with him, David isn't getting cancelled anytime soon, no matter what new claims come out!' the source declared.

As the controversy swirls, Harbour remains firmly in the fold, proving that in Hollywood, who you know is often more important than what you've allegedly done.