The BBC's decision to air a Boxing Day episode of Would I Lie To You? featuring David Walliams has reignited scrutiny of how the broadcaster handles controversial figures, particularly during peak family viewing hours.

Broadcast at 7pm on BBC One, the festive special landed squarely in a slot traditionally associated with multi-generational audiences, prompting questions about why an episode featuring Walliams was allowed to proceed amid allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' that he denies.

What Aired and Why the Timing Mattered

The episode was filmed over the summer and scheduled long before the allegations became public.

However, by the time it aired on Boxing Day, Walliams had already been dropped by several organisations, sharpening the focus on the BBC's editorial judgement.

Boxing Day programming carries added weight for public service broadcasters, with family-friendly content expected to dominate the schedule.

Critics argue that this context made the decision to air the episode more contentious than a late-night repeat.

BBC Decision Not to Pull the Episode

In the days leading up to the broadcast, the BBC confirmed it would not remove the episode from its schedule.

As reported by Daily Mail, the decision risked renewed backlash because the programme aired during a prime-time Boxing Day family slot, despite allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' facing Walliams.

The corporation said there would be 'no future projects directly involving David Walliams', drawing a line between previously recorded content and future commissions.

The episode went ahead unchanged, reflecting an approach the BBC has taken in past cases where programmes were completed before controversies emerged.

Allegations and Professional Fallout

Walliams, 54, has been accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' towards junior female staff, allegations he has denied.

The claims have already had tangible professional consequences. Publisher HarperCollins ended its relationship with Walliams, while children's charity The Children's Trust removed him as an ambassador.

He was also dropped from the line-up of Waterstones Children's Book Festival. These moves intensified the spotlight on the BBC's contrasting decision to air the Boxing Day programme.

The Nazi Salute Incident During Filming

The episode had already attracted attention following an incident during filming at Pinewood Studios in June.

Audience members reported that Walliams made a Nazi salute twice as part of a joke during one segment.

The BBC later apologised for the incident, describing it as 'completely unacceptable'. The moment occurred during a story told by actress Helen George and was not broadcast, but reports suggested fellow panellists were shocked at the time.

Why Family TV Became the Flashpoint

While the BBC has stressed the programme was recorded months earlier, critics say the decision to air it during a flagship festive slot amplified concerns.

Family viewing hours are often held to a higher standard, particularly for a licence fee-funded broadcaster with a public service remit.

The controversy has fuelled wider debate about whether timing alone can turn an editorial decision into a reputational risk.

Who Else Appeared in the Episode

The Would I Lie To You? special featured a full celebrity panel, including Call The Midwife actress Helen George, BBC radio DJ Swarzy Shire and musician Jools Holland.

Team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack returned alongside host Rob Brydon. None of the other contributors are accused of wrongdoing, and the BBC has not suggested their involvement was problematic.

What the BBC Has Said Since

Beyond confirming there will be no future projects involving Walliams, the BBC has made no further announcements about the episode or its scheduling.

The corporation's response has underscored the delicate balance broadcasters face when previously recorded content collides with evolving allegations.

For now, the Boxing Day broadcast stands as a case study in how controversy, timing and family television can intersect with lasting impact.