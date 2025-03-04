As Daylight Saving Time (DST) approaches, many people are preparing to lose an hour of sleep—but few realise the hidden health risks that come with it. This year, DST in the United States begins at 2:00 am on Sunday, 9 March, and will last until Sunday, 2 November. The time shift means that the sun will appear to rise and set later on the clock than the day before, disrupting the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

While many view the time change as a minor inconvenience, research suggests it can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, weight gain, and mental health issues. The good news is that with a few simple adjustments, you can minimise these effects and transition smoothly into the new schedule.

The Hidden Health Risks of Daylight Saving Time

A Spike in Heart Problems

Studies have shown that heart-related issues rise sharply after the clocks change. According to Psychology Today, the first three weekdays following DST see a notable increase in heart attacks and strokes, as sleep deprivation raises stress levels, blood pressure, and cortisol production. After about two weeks, the risk begins to normalise, but the initial impact can be severe.

Metabolism Disruptions and Weight Gain

Losing even a small amount of sleep can slow down metabolism and lead to weight gain. The body produces higher levels of hunger hormones like leptin and ghrelin, which can increase cravings for high-calorie foods. Research has also linked sleep deprivation to a higher risk of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Sleep Disruptions and Mental Health Issues

According to the New York Post, losing sleep during DST can worsen conditions such as anxiety, depression, and seasonal affective disorder (SAD). The lack of morning sunlight can reduce serotonin production, affecting mood, while the extended daylight in the evening can delay melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep.

How to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time with Minimal Disruption

Gradually Shift Your Sleep Schedule

Three days before the time change, start going to bed and waking up 10 to 15 minutes earlier each night. Gradually increase this until you've adjusted by 45 minutes. This slow transition will help your body ease into the lost hour without the usual grogginess.

Get More Sunlight in the Morning

With sunrise occurring later, morning light exposure is reduced, which can affect your circadian rhythm. Sunlight helps regulate cortisol levels, improving alertness and sleep quality. Aim for at least 15 minutes of direct sunlight in the morning, or use a light therapy box if natural light isn't available.

Take an Afternoon Nap (But Keep It Short)

If your schedule allows, take a 20- to 30-minute nap in the afternoon. This can help make up for lost sleep without interfering with your ability to fall asleep at night. If possible, adjust your schedule by an hour for the first week to give your body more time to adapt.

Avoid Stimulants and Night-Time Disruptions

To ensure better sleep quality, avoid consuming caffeine or alcohol in the evening. While caffeine keeps you alert, alcohol can lead to fragmented sleep, preventing deep rest. Also, turn off screens at least 30 minutes before bed, as blue light exposure can disrupt melatonin production.

Create a Relaxing Sleep Environment

Make sure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet to promote deep sleep. If you find yourself checking the clock at night, resist the urge—constantly monitoring the time can cause anxiety and make it harder to fall asleep.

Final Thoughts

Daylight Saving Time may only shift the clock by an hour, but its impact on sleep and overall health can be significant. By adjusting your sleep schedule, increasing light exposure, and maintaining healthy evening habits, you can minimise its negative effects and ease into the time change without disrupting your body's natural rhythm.

Taking small, proactive steps now can help protect your heart, metabolism, and mental well-being—so when DST arrives, you'll be ready.