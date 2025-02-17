The tax burden faced by the winner of MrBeast's Beast Games, estimated at £3.97 million ($5 million), has sparked debate online. Some critics have accused the YouTube star of misleading promotion, arguing that he advertised a £7.94 million ($10 million) prize without clarifying the deductions.

Others, however, point out that the winner still walks away with a huge sum even after taxes—a discussion that prompted a one-word response from MrBeast: 'Only.'

MrBeast recently wrapped up the first season of Beast Games, awarding the champion £7.94 million ($10 million). However, the celebration soon turned controversial as fans speculated about the actual payout, leading to heated discussions and differing estimates.

Jeff Allen, participant number 831, triumphed in Beast Games, beating 1,000 other contestants who all wanted the same thing: the top prize. He conquered tough physical, mental, and social trials to win the reward of £7.94 million ($10 million).

Tax Bite Cuts MrBeast Prize

According to watcher.guru, the IRS and California's tax authorities could take a big chunk. Allen's take-home pay is predicted to be around £3.97 million ($5 million) after taxes. With an extra £7.94 million ($10 million) in income, Allen will be in the top federal tax bracket, meaning a 37% tax rate on that extra income.

JUST IN: Winner of MrBeast's $10,000,000 'Beast Games' will only receive $5.03 million after taxes. pic.twitter.com/lhiCPa24Xd — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) February 14, 2025

The IRS considers all game show and contest winnings taxable income, so winners must report the full amount on their tax return. Unlike lottery winnings, the federal government doesn't automatically deduct income taxes from game show prizes.

The Real Value Of The Beast Games Jackpot

So, Allen needs to pay the taxes himself, typically through estimated payments every three months or a large payment by 15th April. Here's a breakdown of the federal tax calculation:

Prize Amount: £7.94 million ($10,000,000)

£7.94 million ($10,000,000) Federal Tax (37%): £2938268.56 ($3,700,000 approximately)

£2938268.56 ($3,700,000 approximately) Net After Federal Taxes: £5002997.83 ($6,300,000 approximately)

While the first portion of his winnings is taxed at lower rates (10%, 12%, 22%, etc.), most of Allen's prize falls into the 37% bracket, making his total federal tax bill nearly £2.94 million ($3.7 million). Ultimately, Jeff Allen will only keep about half of the £7.94 million ($10 million) prize after federal and state taxes. Here's the final breakdown:

Gross Prize Winnings: £7.94 million ($10,000,000)

£7.94 million ($10,000,000) Federal Income Tax (37% top rate): ≈ £2938268.56 ($3,700,000) owed

≈ £2938268.56 ($3,700,000) owed California State Tax (13.3% top rate): ≈ £1056188.43 ($1,330,000) owed

≈ £1056188.43 ($1,330,000) owed Total Tax Obligation: ≈ £3946809.40 ($4,970,000) (50.3% of the prize)

≈ £3946809.40 ($4,970,000) (50.3% of the prize) Net 'Take-Home' after Taxes: ≈ £3994456.99 ($5,030,000)

MrBeast Reacts To Prize Tax Debate

The internet buzzed when a social media user calculated that taxes would leave Allen with roughly $5.3 million—almost half the promised amount. 'Winning $10 million in a game show is treated just like earning $10 million in salary or business income in the eyes of U.S. tax law,' the X user wrote.

MrBeast, however, seemed amused by posts claiming Allen would get £3.97 million ($5 million), apparently forgetting what a huge sum that still is (even after taxes). His one-word response: 'Only.' Allen, however, seems ready for this situation.

'I feel like I've already won because I got to talk about Lucas's condition... anything on top of that is just gravy,' he told The Columbus Dispatch. His win remains enormous, but his experience perfectly shows how a publicised £7.94 million ($10 million) prize becomes roughly a £3.97 million ($5 million) payday after federal and California taxes.