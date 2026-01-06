A drug-resistant fungus is spreading quietly through hospitals and care facilities, raising concern among public health officials about outbreaks that can be difficult to detect and even harder to control. The pathogen, Candida auris, has been linked to a growing number of healthcare-associated infections and is regarded as one of the most serious emerging fungal threats worldwide.

Unlike many infectious diseases, C. auris often spreads without obvious warning signs. People can carry the fungus on their skin without becoming ill, allowing it to move undetected through wards and long-term care settings where vulnerable patients are most at risk.

Health authorities warn that the combination of silent transmission, resistance to multiple antifungal drugs and persistence on surfaces presents a growing challenge for hospitals. While the general public is considered to be at low risk, the rise in outbreaks has prompted calls for stronger surveillance and infection-control measures.

A Stealthy Pathogen on the Rise

First identified in Japan in 2009, Candida auris, renamed Candidozyma auris in the UK, has since been detected in dozens of countries. In the United States, cases were first reported in 2016 and have increased steadily. Public health data released in recent years show thousands of confirmed infections across multiple states, with particularly high numbers reported in parts of the west and south.

Unlike many other fungi, C. auris can survive on skin and on hospital surfaces for extended periods. It is also resistant to several commonly used antifungal medications, limiting treatment options when infections occur. These characteristics have led organisations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to classify it as an urgent antimicrobial-resistance threat.

Invisible Spread Through Asymptomatic Carriers

​​A key concern for clinicians is that C. auris often spreads through people who show no symptoms. Carriers can unknowingly introduce the fungus into healthcare environments, where it may infect patients with weakened immune systems or those using invasive devices such as catheters or ventilators.

Because C. auris can withstand some disinfectants and adhere to equipment and bedding, outbreaks can persist despite routine cleaning. Infection control teams often need to implement enhanced screening, isolation protocols and specialised cleaning methods to prevent further spread.

Why Health Authorities Are Concerned

Invasive C. auris infections can affect the bloodstream and internal organs and are associated with high mortality rates among hospitalised patients. The risk is greatest for those who are already critically ill, rather than for healthy members of the public.

The threat is not confined to the United States. European health agencies and the World Health Organization have also reported rising case numbers and warned that antifungal resistance is an emerging global problem. In the UK, the UK Health Security Agency has issued guidance to healthcare providers on identifying and managing cases.

We know the threats of viruses and bacteria, but what about fungi? 🍄🔍



Fungi can be part of our normal flora, but one stands out for its resilience. Our blog post explains why we are keeping a close watch on Candidozyma auris in particular.



🔗 https://t.co/bd9F7otnRu pic.twitter.com/iOiT2DXfzo — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 31, 2025

Strengthening Preparedness

Hospitals have responded by increasing screening of high-risk patients, improving laboratory capacity and reinforcing infection-prevention practices. Researchers are also calling for investment in new diagnostics and antifungal treatments, as well as broader monitoring to track how the fungus spreads.

While Candida auris does not pose a widespread threat to the public, its ability to move silently through healthcare settings has made it a significant concern for modern medicine. Health officials say continued vigilance, better detection and international cooperation will be essential to prevent further outbreaks and protect the most vulnerable patients.