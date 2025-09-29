Donald Trump has declared victory in the battle over TikTok, claiming he has secured the app's future in the United States. The president signed an executive order approving a joint-venture deal intended to safeguard access for TikTok's 170 million American users.

Yet while Trump boasted that China's President Xi Jinping had given him the green light, Beijing has not offered confirmation, details or even a single comment. For a deal this politically sensitive, that silence raises more questions than answers.

What Trump's TikTok Order Really Says

According to the order signed in Washington, TikTok's U.S. operations will be spun off into a new company with majority American ownership. Tech giant Oracle is set to host U.S. user data on secure servers, while ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company, will retain a stake of less than 20 percent.

The structure was designed to comply with a 2024 national security law that requires TikTok to cut ties with Chinese control or face a nationwide ban. A board dominated by U.S. investors including Oracle, Michael Dell and members of the Murdoch family would oversee content moderation, policy and technology updates.

On paper, the arrangement looks like a watertight solution. But without Beijing's approval, ByteDance and the Chinese government still control the outcome.

China's Uncharacteristic Silence

Normally, a deal of this scale involving a Chinese tech giant would trigger commentary across state media. This time, there has been almost nothing. State broadcasters ignored Trump's announcement, and discussion on platforms such as Weibo was unusually muted.

Only one state-linked outlet cited a Fudan University professor who described the deal as a 'win-win'. Beyond that, silence. Analysts say Beijing may be weighing whether the arrangement undermines China's tech sovereignty or sets a precedent for other companies facing U.S. scrutiny.

The muted response contrasts sharply with Trump's claim that Xi Jinping personally endorsed the agreement during a two-hour phone call. China's official readout of that same call made no mention of TikTok, referring only to the need for 'open, fair and non-discriminatory' treatment of Chinese firms.

Why TikTok Matters So Much

TikTok is far more than a short-video app. In the U.S., one in five adults now uses the platform as a news source, compared with just 3 percent in 2020, according to Pew Research. For Washington, that influence, combined with concerns about possible data-sharing with Beijing, makes TikTok a national security flashpoint.

For China, TikTok represents a rare global tech success story. Ceding control of its algorithm and U.S. operations would be viewed as a significant concession. That helps explain why, despite Trump's signature, the final decision still rests in Beijing.

Why TikTok Is Being Sold

TikTok's rapid rise to 170 million U.S. users has alarmed lawmakers who worry the app could act as a backdoor for Chinese access to sensitive data or as a tool to sway public opinion. A law passed in 2024 gave ByteDance two choices: sell its U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban.

The White House has framed the deal as essential to protecting American users, preventing foreign interference and bringing TikTok under U.S. control.

What Happens Next

Trump's order offers TikTok a temporary reprieve, delaying a full ban and giving investors and regulators 120 days to hammer out the details, from algorithm access to corporate governance.

If China approves, TikTok will effectively become an American-run platform, overseen by U.S. investors and secured by Oracle. If China refuses, Trump may be forced to revive the threat of a nationwide ban, setting up another round of legal battles and political fallout.

For now, TikTok's creators and businesses can breathe easier. But until Beijing breaks its silence, the central question remains: is TikTok's future secured, or is this just the latest twist in a saga far from over?