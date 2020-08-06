The rate of decline in the number of dementia patients is giving doctors hope that the neurological disease is already waning both in Europe and the United States.

A study published in the journal Neurology found that the risk of individuals developing dementia has significantly lowered by 13 percent compared in 2010. Taking into account every age, the researchers saw a steady decline in dementia cases, which could mean 15 million fewer people suffering from the disease in the U.S. and the U.K. once the trend continues.

Harvard University researchers reviewed data of 49,202 individuals from seven large studies, comprising men and women who were 65 years and above. They followed them closely for at least 15 years. Within this period in-person exams were conducted, including brain scans, genetic data, as well as cardiovascular disease risk factors were noted.

There was a separate assessment of Alzheimer's disease and the researchers found that the incidence of the disease likewise fell. For every decade, there was a reduction of 16 percent.

Dr Albert Hofman, lead author of the study, and the Harvard School of Public Health's department of epidemiology chairman noted that in 1995, a 75-year-old man would have a 25 percent chance of developing dementia. The recent study is an improvement since that risk was lowered to 18 percent.

Hofman and his team also revealed that the dementia rates between men and women were the same, New York Times reports. Before, it was said that women were more prone to suffer from the neurological disease than men.

While it may be true that based on the number of actual individuals suffering from the disease, the number is higher at present compared to many years ago, the reason behind it was obviously an increasing population. There are more older people today compared to then.

The confusion in gender as to who poses a higher risk for dementia stems from the ratio between men and women. Looking at the number of older people in the world, there are more older women than men. Hence, the number of older women affected by dementia often ends up higher compared with men.

With regard to geography, the researchers noted that the decline was concentrated in the United States and Europe. They did not see the same decline in South America, Asia, or Africa.

Hofman and colleagues noted that a possible reason for the decline in the U.S. and EU was better control of cardiovascular risk factors. These include improved management of blood pressure and cholesterol levels in these areas.