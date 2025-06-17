Vance Boelter, 57, has been charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder following a deadly shooting spree in Minnesota on 14 June 2025. 'The attacks, which occurred at private residences in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, left Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband dead, and State Senator John Hoffman and his wife critically injured.

Authorities described the incident as a planned and politically motivated act of domestic terror that has shaken the local and national political landscape.

From Missionary Work to a Domestic Terror Suspect

Boelter had no previous history of violent crime. A former private security contractor, he later turned to evangelical mission work abroad, travelling to countries including Brazil, Ukraine and Honduras. During these trips, he often claimed he was there to 'talk to them about Jesus'.

However, investigators now allege that behind this religious façade, Boelter was methodically preparing for a violent campaign. Law enforcement officers discovered a manifesto and a notepad listing nearly 70 names—mostly local politicians, abortion-rights advocates, and public officials. Among those listed were Representative Ilhan Omar, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Governor Tim Walz.

Searches of Boelter's property revealed he had been conducting surveillance, stockpiling firearms, and preparing tactical disguises. Evidence, including surveillance footage, vehicle modifications, and detailed notes, suggests he had been tracking his targets for months.

Disguised as Police, He Struck at Their Homes

On the day of the attacks, Boelter allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer to gain access to his targets. Witnesses report he wore a police-style vest and carried a handgun, knocking on doors and using deception to lower his victims' guard.

Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot at their home. At a second location, Senator Hoffman and his wife were found with life-threatening injuries but survived. Court documents indicate that Boelter later sent remorseful texts to a family member, acknowledging the gravity of his actions and implying he expected to be apprehended.

He was arrested the following morning outside his home in Green Isle, approximately 70 miles from the crime scenes. Officers recovered weapons, surveillance materials, and a vehicle outfitted with emergency lights and police insignia.

Ideological Motives Revealed

While Boelter has not made a public statement, investigators say his journals and digital records contain religious rhetoric mixed with extremist political ideology. Phrases such as 'Talk to them about Jesus' appeared frequently, alongside anti-government sentiment and calls for 'cleansing leadership'.

Authorities believe the victims were targeted solely for their political affiliations and policy positions. Prosecutors describe the attack as an ideologically driven attempt to silence opposing voices through violence.

Legal Proceedings and Potential Death Penalty

Boelter has been formally charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, impersonating a police officer, illegal possession of firearms, and making terroristic threats. He is currently being held on $5 million bail. Federal authorities have not ruled out pursuing the death penalty. His next court appearance is set for 27 June.

Political Fallout and Public Response

The shootings have sent shockwaves through Minnesota's political community. Governor Walz condemned the attack as 'an act of terror' and pledged to bolster security for public officials. Lawmakers across the political spectrum have united in denouncing the violence and calling for national dialogue around political extremism.

Vigils held for the Hortman family drew hundreds of mourners. Senator Hoffman, still recovering, issued a statement thanking emergency responders and expressing determination to continue serving in public office.

