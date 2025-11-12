False reports claiming Bollywood legend Dharmendra has passed away are circulating online, despite no official confirmation from his family or representatives. The 89-year-old actor's health remains uncertain, but the rumours have caused widespread concern among fans and industry colleagues.

The Spread of Misinformation

The false reports originated from unverified social media accounts and quickly gained momentum, amplified by entertainment news sites and gossip blogs. Within hours, the claim was shared across multiple platforms, with many users expressing condolences prematurely. The rumours intensified after several prominent Bollywood stars were photographed visiting Dharmendra at a Mumbai hospital.

High-Profile Hospital Visits Fuel Speculation

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Dharmendra's sons Sunny and Bobby Deol were among the industry insiders seen visiting him at the medical facility. Their presence sparked speculation about the severity of his condition. However, neither the Deol family nor hospital authorities have issued any official statement confirming the actor's death.

This lack of confirmation has left fans worldwide anxious about his health. Dharmendra, who has enjoyed a six-decade career in over 300 films, remains an iconic figure in Indian cinema.

How the Rumour Gained Traction

The rumours gained traction after images emerged showing Dharmendra in hospital. The sight of top stars visiting him created the impression of a serious medical emergency, giving false credibility to the death hoax. Social media platforms saw thousands of posts mourning the loss of the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, with fans sharing tribute videos and messages.

Entertainment outlets and news aggregators also contributed to the spread, often reporting the story without official verification. Many users shared condolences, unaware that the reports had not been officially confirmed.

The Deol Family's Silence

The Deol family's decision not to comment immediately has inadvertently allowed rumours to flourish. Neither Dharmendra's wife, actress Hema Malini, nor his children, Sunny and Bobby Deol, have posted clarifications on their verified social media accounts.

This contrasts with previous instances when the family addressed similar false reports swiftly. For example, in 2022, Sunny Deol dismissed rumours about his father via an Instagram post.

Dharmendra's Recent Health and Career

Dharmendra has been open about age-related health issues in recent years. He often shares updates from his farmhouse in Lonavala, where he undergoes aqua therapy in his outdoor heated pool. His latest film appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), which received praise for his chemistry with co-star Shabana Azmi. He is also slated to appear in Ikkis, alongside Agastya Nanda, scheduled for release in December 2025.

A Legacy Worth Protecting

With an estimated net worth of between £60-70 million and properties across Maharashtra valued at over £17 million, Dharmendra remains one of India's wealthiest actors. His business ventures include the Garam Dharam Dhaba restaurant chain and He-Man luxury hotel.

The Deol family's combined wealth exceeds £180 million, with Sunny Deol's assets valued at £23 million, Bobby Deol's at £12 million, and Hema Malini's declared assets worth £22 million.

The Impact of Celebrity Death Hoaxes

False reports of celebrity deaths have become increasingly common in the digital age, often targeting Bollywood stars. Past hoaxes have affected icons such as Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, and Dilip Kumar.

Until official confirmation is issued by the Deol family or verified medical sources, fans are advised to treat circulating reports sceptically and await authoritative updates.