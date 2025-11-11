Bollywood icon Dharmendra, popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, died aged 89 on Tuesday, leaving behind not only a legendary six-decade film career but also a formidable business empire worth up to £70 million. His death marks the end of an era for one of India's most beloved actors and entrepreneurs.

The veteran actor passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on 11 November, following age-related health complications. Notably, hours before his death, some of Bollywood's biggest stars—including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol—were seen visiting him at the hospital.

From Rs 51 to a Rs 400 Crore Fortune

Dharmendra's journey from earning a modest Rs 51 for his debut film in 1960 to amassing a fortune estimated between Rs 335-400 crore (£60-70 million) is one of Bollywood's most remarkable success stories.

Born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab's Sahnewal village in 1935, he rose from small-town obscurity after winning Filmfare's nationwide talent hunt in 1958. His breakthrough came with Phool Aur Patthar (1966), which set the stage for a prolific career spanning more than 300 films.

His wealth was not solely from his iconic roles in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Seeta Aur Geeta, but also from shrewd investments in real estate, hospitality, and agriculture.

The Crown Jewel: A 100-Acre Retreat in Lonavala

Dharmendra's most prized possession was his sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, valued at Rs 100 crore. Nestled in Maharashtra's scenic hills, the estate featured a large outdoor heated pool where the actor often took aqua therapy sessions.

More than just a retreat, the farmhouse was a hub of activity. Dharmendra frequently shared reflections and health tips from the property on social media, transforming it into a symbol of his down-to-earth persona despite his superstar status. Even in his final years, he was developing a 30-bedroom resort nearby, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit.

A Property Portfolio Worth Crores

Beyond Lonavala, Dharmendra owned properties across Maharashtra valued at over Rs 17 crore. His portfolio included two residential properties in Mumbai—one worth Rs 7.5 crore and another at Rs 32 crore.

He also invested in agricultural land worth Rs 88 lakh and non-agricultural plots valued at Rs 52 lakh, reflecting his Punjabi roots and traditional land ownership philosophy. These investments further underline his conservative approach to wealth accumulation.

Expanding into Hospitality and Food

In 2022, Dharmendra diversified into the culinary sector with Garam Dharam Dhaba, followed by his luxury hotel, He-Man on the Karnal Highway in Haryana. These ventures capitalised on his enduring popularity, attracting fans eager to dine at establishments bearing his iconic nickname. Together, these businesses contributed significantly to his annual income, which exceeded Rs 12 crore in recent years.

An Impressive Collection of Cars and Films

Dharmendra's garage boasted an impressive collection, including a Range Rover Evoque (Rs 85.74 lakh), Mercedes-Benz SL500 (Rs 98.11 lakh), Audi A8 (Rs 1.5 crore), and his vintage Fiat—his first car, which held sentimental value.

In 1983, he founded Vijayta Films, launching his son Sunny Deol's career with Betaab. The production house went on to produce hits like Ghayal (1990), which won seven Filmfare Awards.

Family and Inheritance

Dharmendra's estate will be divided among his family members. He married Prakash Kaur in 1954, with whom he had four children, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. In 1980, he married actress Hema Malini, with whom he shares two daughters—Esha and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini declared assets worth Rs 122 crore in election affidavits, while Sunny Deol's assets are valued at Rs 130 crore, and Bobby Deol's at Rs 66 crore. Collectively, the Deol family's net worth exceeds Rs 1,000 crore.

A Legacy Beyond Wealth

While his financial empire was formidable, colleagues remember Dharmendra as humble and gracious. His romance with Hema Malini remains one of Bollywood's most celebrated love stories.

His final film appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), where his on-screen chemistry with Shabana Azmi captivated audiences. His charisma, it seems, only deepened with age.

Dharmendra's upcoming film, Ikkis, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release in December 2025.

Beyond cinema, he served as a Member of Parliament for Bikaner from 2004 to 2009, adding a political chapter to his diverse legacy. His life and work continue to inspire generations, blending entertainment, entrepreneurship, and public service.