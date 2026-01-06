The Department of Homeland Security has accused a Minnesota Hilton hotel of 'maliciously' cancelling room reservations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, sparking controversy over law enforcement accommodation and corporate policy amid heightened federal immigration enforcement.

DHS, the US federal agency responsible for border security and law enforcement, took to its official social media account to post screenshots of internal emails from the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Lakeville, Minnesota, indicating that reservations made by officers with DHS and ICE were being cancelled because of their immigration-related work. The agency's post alleged a coordinated refusal of service and questioned why Hilton 'is siding with murderers and rapists' by allegedly undermining federal law-enforcement efforts.

DHS Shares Emails Allegedly Showing Cancellations

DHS posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) that included what it said were screenshots of emails from a Hilton.com address. One message claimed that the property had 'noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS', and said the hotel would not allow ICE or immigration officers to stay there.

NO ROOM AT THE INN!@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement.



When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.



This is… pic.twitter.com/qKMKypGtzi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 5, 2026

A follow-up email referenced online research into a guest's immigration work and notified the recipient of their cancelled reservation.

'When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations', the DHS post said, adding that the conduct was 'UNACCEPTABLE' and accusing Hilton of a 'coordinated campaign' to refuse service to DHS personnel.

In a separate post on the ICE account, the agency asked, 'why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents' reservations?' alongside screenshots of the communications.

Hey @HiltonHotels — why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents' reservations? pic.twitter.com/xuoBvfcPkV — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 5, 2026

The emails shown by DHS were redacted, and independent verification of their authenticity by ABC News noted that the sender information was also redacted in the screenshots shared publicly.

Hilton and Franchise Owner Respond

Hilton Worldwide Holdings issued a public response to the controversy, emphasising that the Hampton Inn in Lakeville is independently owned and operated, and that the actions taken by its staff were not reflective of Hilton's corporate values. The company said it was investigating the incident and reiterated that its hotels 'serve as welcoming places for all' and do not tolerate discrimination.

A spokesperson for Hilton said the company had 'been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologised for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies' and that efforts were underway to resolve the matter with the impacted guests.

Everpeak Hospitality, the operator of the Lakeville property, also issued a statement calling the cancellation 'inconsistent with our policy of being a welcoming place for all' and affirming its commitment to accommodate the displaced guests while disavowing any discriminatory intent.

It's important to note that many properties under large brands such as Hilton are franchises, meaning individual owners retain significant operational authority. That structure can complicate brand-wide policy enforcement, particularly in politically charged contexts. However, Hilton's public distancing from the actions suggests a desire to mitigate reputational and legal risk.

Political Context And Broader Implications

The incident occurs against a backdrop of intensified federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota, where DHS has recently deployed additional ICE and Homeland Security Investigations personnel in response to alleged fraud and immigration violations in the Twin Cities area. The Trump administration's actions in the region have been both defended and criticised in broader political discourse.

The dispute has sparked immediate online reaction and calls on social media for boycotts and for corporate accountability. Hilton's stock price reportedly experienced a decline of around 1.5% in afternoon trading following the news.

At the same time, critics of aggressive immigration enforcement have framed the hotel's initial action as a symptom of local opposition to federal immigration strategies, particularly amid protests that have occurred at hotels housing ICE personnel elsewhere in the United States.

Hilton's public stance now represents an attempt to balance corporate non-discrimination principles with the autonomy of franchise owners and the political polarisation that has come to characterise immigration enforcement debates.

Federal authorities have accused a major hotel brand of undermining law enforcement; the controversy raises questions about private sector obligations during government operations and the limits of corporate and franchise discretion.