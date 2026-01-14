The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a blistering public attack on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, alleging his refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities has resulted in the release of nearly 470 'criminal illegal aliens.'

The escalation, which occurred on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, marks a new low in the relationship between the Trump administration and the state of Minnesota, which is currently reeling from the fatal shooting of a US citizen by an ICE agent during 'Operation Metro Surge.'

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin claimed that Governor Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are actively 'refusing to protect Minnesotans' by ignoring ICE detainers for more than 1,360 individuals currently in state custody, arguing that releasing them back into communities creates danger for innocent people.

DHS officials argue that the state's sanctuary policies have allowed 'the worst of the worst'—including those charged with child sex offences, homicide, and drug trafficking—to return to the streets instead of being transferred to federal custody.

DHS officials argue that failing to transfer these individuals back to ICE undermines public safety and federal immigration enforcement efforts. However, Minnesota state officials have denied the allegations and said they coordinate releases with federal authorities.

The 'Worst of the Worst' Allegations

In a series of graphic social media posts, DHS highlighted specific cases of individuals they claim were released under Walz's tenure. Among those named were:

Leny Odemel Ramirez-Santos (Honduras): Charged with sex offences against a child and DUI.

German Adriano Llangari Inga (Ecuador): Charged with negligent manslaughter involving a vehicle.

Somsalao Thonesavanh (Laos): Convicted of drug trafficking and selling synthetic narcotics.

DHS Assistant Secretary McLaughlin stated, 'Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorise more innocent Americans,' urging state leaders to stop what the department calls a 'dangerous policy' of obstruction.

DHS: Tim Walz Refused to Cooperate

According to DHS, Governor Walz and city leaders are not complying with federal detainer requests for people in state custody who face criminal charges or convictions.

The department also posted pictures of individuals allegedly involved in serious offences, including drug trafficking, domestic violence, child sex offences and murder, as examples of cases it believes should have resulted in federal custody.

Under DHS's post, supporters of the Trump administration urge the agency to arrest Walz for 'obstruction' of the law: 'Arrest him for obstruction.'

Some also want Walz to be accountable for any crimes the said detainees will commit in his state, 'Walz should be held criminally liable for all harm these illegal aliens cause after being released'.

Minnesota's Response Says They're Cooperating

State officials in Minnesota have pushed back on the DHS narrative, stating the accusations are 'categorically false'.

A spokesperson for Governor Walz's office said the Minnesota Department of Corrections does honour federal and local holds when they exist and that it notifies ICE ahead of anticipated release dates so transfer arrangements can be made, noting that ICE is responsible for organising those transfers.

They also explained that complex custody situations, such as individuals subject to multiple legal holds, can affect how and when transfers occur. Critics of DHS's stance also say detainers are civil requests with legal limits.

The public also blasted DHS for being unbelievable after ICE agents arrested a kid and left him on the cold streets of Minnesota. 'You just told us the kid "assaulted" an officer, but then he was dropped off a few blocks away. What person who assaults an officer is released minutes later? Why would anyone believe anything you say?'

Commenters also say ICE is not arresting illegal immigrants with criminal activities, but their own American citizens. 'Your account became pure propaganda under Trump. We have literal thugs with Nazi tattoos beating and killing American citizens in our streets. Here's video proof of what's happening in American streets, perpetrated by the government under Donald Trump'.

ICE Detainers: Is It Mandatory?

ICE detainers are not mandatory judicial orders; they are civil requests. Courts have ruled that detainers alone do not compel state law enforcement to hold individuals beyond their release dates, and that doing so may raise legal concerns under the US Constitution and state law.

Legal experts say this difference is at the centre of conflicts between federal immigration agencies and states or cities that don't fully cooperate. Critics argue that ignoring detainers lets individuals with serious criminal convictions avoid consequences. Supporters of local control, however, say states must follow their own laws and protect residents' rights when deciding how to handle these cases.

Courts have historically ruled that state authorities are not legally required to detain individuals beyond their scheduled release dates solely because of an ICE detainer.