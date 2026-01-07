Over the past week, social media has been abuzz with claims that The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey called on baby essentials retailer Mothercare to change its name to include all parents, including fathers and non-binary caregivers.

Posts on Facebook suggested Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary, had urged the brand to rethink its name to make it more inclusive. One post featured their supposed comment that says: 'Not all mothers are female. The name needs to evolve.' Another account claimed Ramsey ignited an online debate after the remark. These posts quickly gained traction, sparking discussion among fans and critics alike.

The story spread rapidly, with thousands of shares and reactions in just a few days. Some users praised the alleged comment for promoting inclusivity, while others questioned whether such a change was necessary or even feasible.

Bella Ramsey has sparked intense conversation online after publicly calling out the longstanding brand Mothercare, urging them to change their name to something more inclusive. The actor, best known...

Backlash and Mockery After Viral Claim

The claims prompted a wave of criticism online. Many social media users expressed frustration, ridicule, or disbelief at Ramsey's supposed statement.

One user quipped: 'I don't remember being able to get pregnant.' Another one mockingly agreed to the British star, saying: 'I mean the statement is not wrong. Male seahorses give birth. But again I've never seen a male seahorse in need of a stroller or maternity accessories.'

Some commentators even pointed to other companies, such as Papa John's and Dick's Sporting Goods, suggesting they also would need to reconsider their names if Ramsey's supposed remarks were taken seriously.

Did Ramsey Really Say That?

Despite the online uproar, there is no verified evidence that Ramsey ever made such a public statement. Fact-checkers have debunked the claim, noting the posts circulating online provide no credible source.

X user Emma posted a long thread on the platform about the matter, writing: 'Whole social media pages and forums explaining what she said and what she meant. But you won't find the source. You won't find the article, the video, the blog post where she says it.

Emma further urged other internet users not to spread misinformation and reminded readers to check reliable sources before sharing potentially misleading content. 'Just because someone creates a meme with the picture of a celebrity and then some words underneath, does not mean they ever uttered those words,' the user noted.

This issue highlights a recurring challenge in the digital age, whereas a viral content can spread quickly, even when it lacks credible backing. What began as a random post quickly became a widely discussed topic, illustrating how easily online narratives can take on a life of their own.

Google “Bella Ramsey” and “Mothercare” and you will find



“Bella Ramsey sparks debate”



“Bella Ramsey SLAMS Mothercare”



With whole social media pages and forums explaining what she said and what she meant.



But you won’t find the source. You won’t find the article, the video,… pic.twitter.com/NmwZHde5om — Emma 💛💙🇩🇰🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MonkEmma) December 29, 2025

Controversies and Public Perception

While Ramsey is recognised for their compelling performances, their public image has been repeatedly shaped by intense online scrutiny and criticism. Long before rumours linked to Mothercare, sections of internet culture laid bare the complexity of how fans and critics view the star.

Debate threads across gaming and TV subreddits have dissected Ramsey's casting in The Last of Us, with some detractors fixating on their appearance and perceived differences from the original video‑game character. Yet, some Redditors have voiced frustration at the intensity of trolling and negativity.

One comment bluntly said that the hate often stems from 'worthless incel types' who are upset that Ramsey is succeeding in a role beloved by fans. A highly up-voted post also expressed exasperation at the 'wildly undeserved hate,' noting that critiques often reduce Ramsey's performance to superficial attacks on age, physical features or delivery, despite critical praise for their work.

From 'Game of Thrones' to 'The Last of Us'

Beyond controversy, Ramsey has built a remarkable acting career. They first gained recognition for their portrayal of Lyanna Mormont, the young but formidable leader in Game of Thrones, earning praise for their strong presence and sharp wit.

They then appeared in other acclaimed productions, including Hilda (voice role as the titular character in the animated Netflix series) and The Worst Witch (as Mildred Hubble), showcasing their versatility across both live-action and animated roles.

Their career reached new heights with their lead role as Ellie in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, demonstrating their ability to navigate complex emotional narratives and carry a series as its central character.

Ramsey's performances have earned critical acclaim and cemented their status as a rising star in television and film. Their growing portfolio underscores their talent and versatility, proving they are far more than the occasional social media controversy surrounding them.