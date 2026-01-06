Kim Kardashian will do everything for her children. As a single mother, she makes it a point to always spend quality time with them. She also tries her best to juggle her role as a protective mother with someone who wants to see her children embrace their individuality

However, just days after allowing her 12-year-old daughter North to launch a public Instagram account, Kim Kardashian has reportedly deactivated it. The move comes amid safety concerns and a wave of 'worrying' negative comments directed at North, with an insider claiming the reality star felt it 'wasn't safe for North yet.'

'She Felt It Wasn't Safe'

Now that her eldest is already 12 years old, Kardashian allowed North to have an Instagram and TikTok account. On the bio page, it was made clear that Kardashian is the one running the accounts. Just days earlier, North made headlines after she shared a photo of herself donning blue-colored hair, a bridge piercing, and a 106-carat diamond pendant. Before the post was taken down, several fans raised their concerns about North's style.

Shortly after, Kardashian decided to deactivate her daughter's Instagram account amid safety and security concerns. A source told Radar Online that Kardashian doesn't want North to be exposed to negative comments and criticisms directed at her. 'Kim didn't like what she saw. Some of the content, comments, and attention were worrying, and she felt it wasn't safe for North yet,' the source said.

The source added that everything looked fine when North first created her Instagram account. But Kardashian became concerned with some comments and interactions that she saw on the social media platform. So, she ultimately decided to pull the plug on North's page.

A 'Balancing Act' With Kanye

According to the source, Kardashian and her ex-husband, West, also have very different points of view when it comes to their children having social media accounts. 'Kim and Kanye have very different ideas about social media and privacy. Kim is all about safety and control; Kanye is more laid-back. It's always been a balancing act,' the source said.

North Embracing Uniqueness

Despite her recent decision to deactivate North's account, Kardashian has always been supportive of her daughter's unique fashion and style. The proud mother also said that she's happy that North knows herself very well even at such a young age.

During her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian said that she will never try to take her daughter's creativity away, regardless of what people might say. Kardashian also described North as someone a bit mature for her age because she is unfazed by the criticisms she receives.

'She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that.' She's really confident and is like, 'I probably wouldn't be hanging out with those people,' Kardashian said.

The actress also asked the public for a little bit of grace when she makes wrong decisions as a mom, especially when it comes to North's outfits.

'I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again. Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world. As a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time,' she said.