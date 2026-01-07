The Housemaid movie, which starred Sydney Sweeney and was directed by Paul Feig, enjoyed commercial success when it was released in December 2025. The psychological thriller grossed £98.5 million ($133 million) in just the first two and a half weeks of showing in theatres, and the blockbuster result pushed Lionsgate to greenlight the movie's sequel titled The Housemaid's Secret.

'It is clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly - and audibly - to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,' Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate's head of motion picture, said in a statement in announcing the 'go signal' for the second installment. 'We believed in these stories from the very beginning, and we are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of Millie's story to life on-screen.'

A Box Office Smash

The Housemaid was based on Freida McFadden's 2022 best-selling book that went viral.

With a working budget of just £25.8 million ($35 million), the film earned more than £56.25 million ($75 million) in North America and over £98.5 million worldwide. The unexpected turnout showed Feig's successful shift from comedy director (Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor) to helming a thriller. The movie also cemented Sweeney's powerhouse status in Hollywood after starring in other hits such as Euphoria and Anyone But You.

What We Know About the Sequel

According to Variety, the creative engine behind the first film remains intact, with Feig set to return to the director's chair while Rebecca Sonnenshine will again serve as screenwriter. Sweeney will reprise her titular character as Millie Calloway, a housemaid with a troubled past.

While the sequel still centres on Millie, it follows her move to a luxury penthouse to serve a billionaire tech mogul. However, behind her new employer's polished and sophisticated exterior lies a mystery far darker than the last one she escaped. As she settles in, she is on the verge of uncovering a truth that may be more dangerous than anything she has faced before.

'But I still haven't met Mrs Garrick, or seen inside the guest bedroom. I'm sure I hear her crying. I notice spots of blood around the neck of her white nightgowns when I'm doing laundry. And one day I can't help but knock on the door. When it gently swings open, what I see inside changes everything,' an excerpt from the original book where The Handmaid's Secret is based, reads.

Meanwhile, aside from Sydney Sweeney returning as the lead actress, Michele Morrone, who played the mysterious Enzo, will also be back in the sequel. Amanda Seyfried was Millie's first employer, and with her move to a new household, her character is out of the picture, but the actress teased that she would make a cameo appearance.

'And I almost guarantee that I'm gonna be some small cameo in it, because it's about Syd and her working for a new family,' Seyfried said during a brief interview at the Palm Springs International Film Festival last week.

Filming of 'The Housemaid's Secret' is slated to begin later this year.