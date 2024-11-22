In 2013, a $25,000 donation from Donald Trump's charitable foundation to a political group supporting former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi raised significant questions about potential conflicts of interest. At the time, Bondi's office was considering joining a lawsuit against Trump University over allegations of fraudulent practices. The timing of the donation and Bondi's subsequent decision not to take action against Trump University have led to persistent allegations of impropriety.

Trump University Under Investigation

Trump University, established in 2005, became embroiled in multiple lawsuits alleging deceptive practices and defrauding students. In August 2013, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and Trump University of engaging in "persistent fraudulent, illegal, and deceptive conduct."

The lawsuit sought millions of dollars in restitution for consumers who claimed they had paid tens of thousands of dollars for courses that failed to deliver promised real estate education and mentorship. Meanwhile, Bondi's office in Florida had received at least 22 complaints against Trump University and related entities between 2008 and 2011, per Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

READ MORE: Quick Facts About Matt Gaetz: Is He A Lawyer, Net Worth, Wife, And Scandal With A Minor

The $25,000 Donation

As Bondi's office was considering joining New York's lawsuit, the Orlando Sentinel reported that her office was "reviewing the allegations" against Trump University. Shortly thereafter, Trump's charitable foundation donated $25,000 to "And Justice for All," a political action committee supporting Bondi's re-election.

The Trump Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organisation, was prohibited by federal law from making political contributions. Despite this, the foundation issued the cheque to Bondi's PAC. The donation raised concerns because it came just days after Bondi's office announced it was considering whether to join New York's lawsuit against Trump University.

Legal and Ethical Concerns

The timing of the donation, combined with Bondi's decision not to pursue legal action against Trump University, raised allegations of a potential quid pro quo. In 2016, CNN reported that Bondi denied any connection between the donation and her office's decision, stating that her office had never opened an investigation into Trump University due to insufficient grounds.

Trump's representatives later admitted the donation violated federal tax laws, calling it a "clerical error." The Trump Foundation subsequently paid a $2,500 IRS fine for the improper contribution, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Read More: Is Matt Gaetz Still Under Investigation? What To Know About His Sex Trafficking Scandal

Fallout and Investigations

In March 2016, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed complaints with the Department of Justice and the IRS, calling for an investigation into the Trump Foundation's illegal political donation. The complaint alleged that the donation was intended to influence Bondi's decision regarding Trump University. In December 2016, amid growing scrutiny, Trump announced plans to dissolve the Trump Foundation.

As of November 2024, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General, following Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from consideration. Bondi, who served as Florida's Attorney General from 2011 to 2019, has been a staunch ally of Trump, defending him during his first impeachment trial and serving on his Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission. Her nomination is expected to face scrutiny, given her past interactions with Trump, as reported by Yahoo News.