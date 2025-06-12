Model Gigi Paris' silence has finally broken, revealing the painful truth behind her public breakup with actor Glen Powell and her realisation that their relationship was over. The story she told on a podcast paints a clear picture of heartbreak and frustration, sparking fresh questions about what truly happened.

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell's relationship lasted just over three years before ending in April 2023, though rumours of trouble had been brewing for months. Paris recently opened up on Emma Klipstein's Too Much podcast, sharing that their relationship had started to fall apart six months earlier. During that time, rumours about Powell's closeness with his co-star Sydney Sweeney had started to make headlines.

While Paris didn't directly accuse Powell, she made it clear that she had her suspicions. She described feeling humiliated and betrayed, especially when it became evident he wasn't defending her publicly. Paris said she expected her partner to deny any inappropriate behaviour, to protect her dignity, but he never did. Instead, she felt she was being used as part of a PR stunt, which added to her sense of loss and anger.

The Moment She Knew

More than two years after their split, Paris disclosed the exact moment she realised their relationship was truly over. She was preparing to fly to Australia for work in early 2023, where Powell was filming the rom-com Anyone But You with Sweeney. However, Powell called her beforehand, asking her not to come. Paris described the call as a turning point.

He told her that the producers thought it was best she didn't visit. Paris recalled thinking, 'This motherf---er is done to me,' and that was when everything changed. She felt her love for him slipping away, and she knew she had to walk away. Despite her doubts, she still went to Australia to see him and say goodbye in person. Their parting was emotional, filled with tears and difficult conversations, but the decision to end things was final.

The Question of Infidelity

Paris's account raises serious questions about Powell's behaviour during their relationship. Her realisation that he was not willing to publicly defend her, combined with her suspicion of his closeness with Sweeney, makes it very possible that she believed he was unfaithful. She describes feeling fed to the wolves, as if her loyalty and love were exploited for publicity and promotion.

While no direct proof has emerged, she pointedly criticises him for not speaking out against rumours that suggested he was involved with Sweeney. She said it was as if he was more interested in protecting his image than his relationship with her.

Sweeney's Side and Public Response

Sydney Sweeney has kept her distance from these rumours, emphasising her focus on her career and her recent break-up from fiancé Jonathan Davino. She has repeatedly stressed that she is single and not interested in discussing her private life publicly. Sweeney's emphasis on her work and independence suggests she wants to stay clear of the drama surrounding Powell and Paris.

Powell, for his part, has not responded directly to Paris's accusations. His silence leaves many questions unanswered, but the timing of these revelations adds weight to the suggestion that his past relationship with Paris was more complicated than it appeared. The lack of a clear denial or explanation from Powell leaves fans and critics to piece together what they believe to be the truth.