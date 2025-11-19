A resurfaced allegation claiming that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein helped 'create' the marriage between Melania and Donald Trump has triggered fierce pushback from the First Lady's legal team and prompted several media outlets to retract coverage.

The claim, revived by journalist and Trump biographer Michael Wolff, alleges Epstein boasted about introducing the couple and even claimed their first sexual encounter happened aboard his private jet — assertions Melania Trump has denounced as defamatory and wholly false.

Wolff Alleges Epstein Claimed He 'Created' the Trump Marriage

Speaking on a podcast interview with The Daily Beast, Wolff said he possesses recordings in which Epstein bragged about playing a central role in the couple's early relationship. Wolff claimed Epstein told him: 'She's introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. Epstein knew her well.'

Wolff also alleged Epstein boasted that Trump and Melania's first sexual encounter took place on his private plane.

He further connected the story to Paolo Zampolli, the founder of ID Models, who had professional ties to both Epstein and Trump.

These allegations, however, are not supported by any independently verified evidence.

Melania Trump Issues Strong Legal Pushback

Melania Trump has categorically rejected the allegations. Her attorney, Alejandro Brito, described the assertions as 'false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory,' according to The Washington Post.

In response to Wolff's repeated suggestions, Melania's team has threatened legal action, accusing the author of spreading misinformation for publicity.

Wolff has countered with legal measures of his own, alleging that Melania is attempting to censor his work. He has signalled a willingness to subpoena both Melania and Donald Trump to establish the extent of Epstein's past associations with the couple.

Media Outlets Retract and Correct Reporting

The controversy intensified when The Daily Beast, which originally shared Wolff's comments, later walked back its reporting and apologised. The outlet said the article 'did not meet our standards' and removed the podcast episode containing Wolff's statements.

The backlash extended to the publishing world. HarperCollins UK recalled around 60,000 copies of Andrew Lownie's book entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, acknowledging that claims suggesting Epstein facilitated the Trump–Melania introduction lacked verified evidence.

Fact-checkers, including Snopes, currently rate the allegation as ' unproven.'

How Melania Trump Says She Met Donald Trump

Melania's own account of her first meeting with Donald Trump is markedly different. In her 2024 memoir, Melania, she wrote that they met in 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Zampolli at the Kit Kat Klub.

She did not refer to Epstein's presence or involvement in her introduction to Donald Trump.

Given the lack of corroborating evidence and multiple retractions, the Epstein origin story remains highly contested.

Why the Controversy Matters

Epstein's ties to political, entertainment and financial elites continue to fuel public speculation long after his death. Any claim suggesting deeper involvement with the Trumps carries political and cultural implications — even when unproven.

For now, Epstein's alleged boast about 'creating' the Trump marriage sits in the realm of unverified anecdote, challenged by the Trumps, abandoned by publishers, and unsupported by documentation.