The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) original archer is in jeopardy as Jeremy Renner has publicly rejected a return for Hawkeye Season 2, citing an 'insulting' salary offer from Disney accountants that devalues his recovery and contribution to the franchise.

Following his miraculous recovery from a 2023 snowcat accident that left him with 38 broken bones, Renner revealed in his recent memoir, My Next Breath, and on the High Performance podcast that Disney attempted to slash his salary in half for a second season of the hit Disney+ series.

Renner questioned whether executives now viewed him as 'half the Jeremy' after his injuries, igniting a wider debate about how Hollywood values veteran stars recovering from life-changing trauma.

Renner revealed that Disney's 'penny pinchers' offered him half the salary he earned for the first season to return for a sequel.

While Disney broached the topic of Season 2 during his recovery, the actor's firm rejection has left the project's future in doubt as of January 2026.

The dispute has primarily played out behind closed doors at Disney's Burbank headquarters, though Renner's public comments were made during media appearances, including a major feature in Empire magazine.

Renner was incredibly candid about his frustration, questioning whether the studio viewed him as 'half the Jeremy' because of the permanent physical changes caused by his accident.

He noted that the role would require eight months of his time and 'twice the amount of work' to manage stunts with his reconstructed body, making a 50 per cent pay cut feel like a personal slight.

While he clarified that he does not blame Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, stating 'this is not Marvel, this is just Disney,' he directed his ire at the 'accountants' overseeing Disney's streaming budget.

The 'Insult Offer' and Recovery Politics

The crux of the dispute lies in the perceived value of an ageing Avenger in a post-accident landscape. Renner's recovery from being crushed by a 14,300lb snowcat was nothing short of miraculous, but the actor insists that his worth hasn't diminished with his injuries.

'I told them to go fly a kite,' Renner said, explaining that he wasn't even asking for a raise, merely the same rate he was paid for the 2021 debut season.

For many industry analysts, this reflects a broader trend of cost-cutting at Disney+ following the 2023 Marvel TV overhaul, which shifted projects toward more traditional, lower-budget television production models. However, Renner's case is unique; his public battle to walk again made him a symbol of real-life heroism.

Offering a 'half-pay' contract to a man who literally defied death to remain in the MCU has been labelled by fans a significant PR misstep for the 'house of mouse.'

A 'Pass the Torch' Solution?

Despite the current stalemate, insiders suggest that Hawkeye Season 2, as of early 2026, remains in development and may look very different.

With Renner's participation uncertain, reports indicate that Marvel may pivot the series to focus entirely on Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Steinfeld's character was already being groomed as the successor to the Hawkeye mantle, and Renner's absence could accelerate her transition to the frontline of the rumoured Champions or Young Avengers projects.

Renner has said he 'still loves the character' and would be open to returning if the financial terms were revised. He has even hinted in recent 2026 social media posts marking the third anniversary of his accident that he is getting 'strong enough' to handle the bow again. However, he remains steadfast that he will not settle for a contract that devalues his contribution to the franchise.

The Future of Clint Barton

As the MCU moves toward Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, the question remains whether Clint Barton will receive a definitive send-off or simply fade into a quiet retirement in the narrative.

While other Phase 1 veterans like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are rumoured for Doomsday cameos, Renner's name has been notably absent from recent casting leaks. Renner has made it clear that while his body is 'thanking him' for the rest, his heart is still in the game, provided the 'penny pinchers' recognise his value.

For now, the archer is hanging up his quiver. If Disney refuses to budge on the valuation of its veteran stars, Hawkeye Season 2 might become the first high-profile casualty of the studio's new era of austerity.