Jeremy Renner has shared a video of himself operating a snowplow, nearly three years after an accident that almost cost him his life.

The short clip, posted by Independent on TikTok, shows the actor confidently manoeuvring a new skid steer, a far cry from the older snowcat he had been driving when a brake failure led to severe injuries.

The post quickly drew thousands of likes and comments, with users weighing in on Renner's daring return and safety concerns about the risks of DIY snow removal versus professional services in snowy regions.

Jeremy Renner has shared a video of himself back on the snowplow that nearly killed him three years ago. The Marvel actor, 54, showed off the seven-ton Snowcat plow in a series on his Instagram stories Sunday, which appeared to include footage of him driving the massive machine around his snowy driveway. The post came days after the Hawkeye star acknowledged the third anniversary of his terrifying accident on January 1 by posting a picture of the plow, writing: "Not today."

The Accident That Changed Everything

In January 2023, Renner was critically injured in a snowplow accident at his home in Nevada.

Reports revealed he had been using an older snowcat to clear roads when the machine rolled because the parking brake was not engaged. He suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries and required months of rehabilitation. Observers pointed out that the accident was preventable, describing it as 'human error, not inevitable tragedy'.

Reddit users echoed this, noting the brake issue could have been avoided, and praised Renner for surviving such a dangerous incident.

Since then, Renner has largely stayed out of the public eye, focusing on recovery.

Renner's Snowplow Return: Going Back to Death?

Regardless, the post drew concern among Hawkeye fans. Many users applauded his bravery. One long comment captured the sentiment:

'Iirc the reason he was on the plow when the accident took place is that he was cleaning the road so people could leave their houses. I'm pretty sure he's starting from his driveway, because that's where it's parked, and then doing the entire road... Depending on where you live/the terrain/the road type city or commercial plows won't show up. If he's in a mountainous enough area he might just be the snow plow'.

This explained the reasoning behind Renner personally ploughing his roads: in rural or mountainous areas, commercial snow removal services are limited or expensive.

Other comments reflected on the risk versus reward: 'Unless you're a dumbass and then anything is a risk... Driving a little track loader with rollover protection isn't much of a risk', while another user emphasised, 'If I survived almost being crushed to death, I'm never getting on that thing again. I get that mentally it's probably good for him, but I'm not trying to cheat death twice'.

Reddit users also noted the difference in machinery. Many praised Renner for upgrading to a skid steer with modern safety features. One comment clarified, 'His injury was from an old snowcat with a brake failure. This is a brand new skid steer'.

Despite the improvements, safety remained a concern. Users warned him to take precautions and avoid repeating past mistakes.

Renner Not Out of Recent Controversy Yet

Most comments were largely supportive, praising Jenner for going back to the place he was almost killed. 'After my first bike accident, it took me a while to get back on. I was really spooked. But I'm glad I didn't let the fear win'.

The Hawkeye actor's return to snow removal seems symbolic of his efforts to reclaim his life post-accident. While some remain wary of his snowploughing methods, most users celebrated the actor's determination to move forward after trauma.

Renner may have outlived the accident, but not his previous controversy about allegedly abusing his ex-wife and threatening a Chinese filmmaker.

One user reflected, 'I've disliked him since I read about how he threatened his ex-wife and how there were alleged bites on his daughter that were supposedly done by him. All that came out in the divorce proceedings'.

Another added, 'Not a great dude from what I've gathered.'

Renner and his team have pushed back against the allegations, branding them as 'completely false'.