Actor Jeremy Renner has denied allegations of harassment made by Chinese filmmaker and multimedia artist Yi Zhou, who accused the Avengers star of sending her unsolicited explicit images and displaying aggressive behaviour during a meeting.

'The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue,' a representative for Renner told Variety. The statement followed Zhou's social media posts earlier this month in which she claimed that Renner had sent her 'personal and intimate photographs' and acted violently on one occasion, prompting her to lock herself in a room.

Zhou, 37, shared multiple Instagram posts featuring hashtags such as '#CancelJeremyRenner,' writing that her experience represented 'the dark side of Hollywood' and alleging that she had been targeted by "smear fan campaigns.'

Who is Yi Zhou?

Yi Zhou is a Shanghai-born, Rome-raised filmmaker and multimedia artist whose work has been exhibited at major art events including the Venice Biennale, Sundance, and Cannes film festivals.

According to her Wikipedia page, she is s graduate of the London School of Economics. Zhou has collaborated with luxury brands such as Chanel, Clarins, and Hogan, and has directed 3D art films and multimedia installations. She is represented by WME IMG Endeavour and Select Models.

In recent years, Zhou has transitioned toward filmmaking and digital art. Her documentary In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema (2024) features interviews with directors and cinematographers such as Cameron Crowe and Vittorio Storaro.

Zhou's Allegations and Timeline

Zhou told The Daily Mail that she and Renner met to discuss her documentary Chronicles of Disney, a project exploring the legacy of the studio. She claimed that the meeting took place on 20 August, during which Renner allegedly consumed alcohol and became aggressive. Zhou said she texted another party describing him as 'violent' and locked herself in a room out of fear.

In her Instagram posts, Zhou alleged that Renner had first contacted her in June 2025, sending 'unwanted and unsolicited pornographic images of himself' through direct message and WhatsApp. She claimed that their interactions developed into what she described as a 'manipulative relationship.'

Zhou also alleged that Renner later threatened to report her to immigration authorities. She posted screenshots purporting to show parts of their WhatsApp exchanges, though Renner's legal team has disputed their context.

Renner's Legal Response and Cease-and-Desist

According to reports, the dispute escalated after Renner's attorney, Marty Singer, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Zhou. The document stated that Renner and Zhou had a 'brief consensual encounter' and claimed that Zhou subsequently sent the actor 'hundreds of explicit texts.'

According to Singer's letter, Renner alleged that Zhou threatened to 'harm him publicly' following his decision not to continue their relationship. The actor maintains that Zhou's allegations are 'completely false' and part of a campaign to damage his reputation.

Collaborations and Professional Background

Before the allegations, Renner and Zhou had been collaborating on multiple creative projects. Zhou's documentary Chronicles of Disney reportedly includes interviews with Renner, makeup artist Bill Corso, and costume designer Mark Bridges. The film is independently produced and not affiliated with the Disney corporation.

Renner also lends his voice to Zhou's animated feature Stardust Future: Stars and Scars, described as the first AI-generated animated film. Variety reported that the movie was targeting an awards-qualifying theatrical release in late 2025, with a portion of proceeds going to Renner's Rennervation Foundation, his nonprofit organisation supporting first responders.

Renner's Past Scratched Again

Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has previously faced public scrutiny. In 2019, his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco accused him of threatening behaviour during their custody dispute, allegations that Renner denied at the time.

Renner has since focused on recovery and acting projects following his 2023 snowplough accident, which left him with serious injuries. He has continued to appear in Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown and remains attached to several upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Zhou has been vocal about the ongoing situation on her social media, from thanking the media to actively posting about #MeToo, the filmmaker appears stern in her allegations. No legal case has been opened in connection with the allegations.

The situation continues to develop as industry observers and fans await further comment from Zhou's representatives or confirmation of formal proceedings.