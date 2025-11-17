The public dispute between the actor Jeremy Renner and the filmmaker Yi Zhou continues, with Renner's legal team refuting Zhou's recent claim that the two parties had reached a 'peaceful resolution' regarding their conflicting allegations.

Jeremy Renner Denies 'Peaceful Resolution' Claim

The Marvel actor has been caught in a recent scandal involving Yi Zhou, a Chinese filmmaker who made serious allegations against him. In an Instagram post, Zhou claimed that they have 'reached a peaceful and mutually respectful resolution without any settlement money from both sides'.

However, Renner's lawyer, Marty Singer, disputed the claim. According to the lawyer, they haven't settled the issue yet.

'There was no deal reached with Yi Zhou to resolve my client Jeremy Renner's substantial multi-million dollar claims against her,' the Hawkeye actor's representative told TMZ.

Singer's statement was notable because Zhou even tagged him in her social media post announcing that they had already settled the matter, which Renner's team deny.

In Zhou's post, she thanked Singer, her agents, managers, and legal teams, especially his advisor Brian Sun, for the 'peaceful resolution.' She also announced that they will continue their campaigns for the Chronicles of Disney and the Stardust movie 'with Jeremy Renner in them and other talents'.

'Thank you to everyone for accepting peaceful resolution with positive outlook for the future,' she concluded her post.

The reason for Zhou's post remains unclear, as Renner's team are not in agreement with the resolution she described.

Yi Zhou's Wild Allegations Against Jeremy Renner

Yi Zhou claimed that she and Jeremy Renner agreed to work on the documentary Chronicles of Disney and the AI-animated film Stardust Future: Stars and Scars. Renner, however, denied that he agreed to work on both, saying he only said 'yes' to the Disney documentary.

In his cease-and-desist letter, Renner's legal counsel stressed that he never agreed to be part of Zhou's artificial intelligence (AI)-animated film. Singer warned Zhou to stop using his client's 'name, likeness, or voice in any' or she would be 'exposed to multi-millions of dollars in liability for commercial misappropriation.'

In addition to the professional disagreement, Zhou made further allegations against Renner. She claimed that he sent her 'unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself' via Instagram DM and WhatsApp. He also allegedly threatened her that he would call US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when she confronted him about his alleged misconduct, which frightened her.

Renner denied Zhou's claims, calling them 'false, fabricated, and salacious lies'. He also fired back at Zhuo through his lawyer, who claimed that she 'had been relentlessly harassing and threatening my client with hundreds of unsolicited and unwanted messages.'

'The true facts are that Ms Zhou has relentlessly and aggressively harassed and pursued my client for months with no reciprocation on my client's part, other than a single brief encounter on July 12, 2025,' Singer said in a statement (via People).

Zhou's serious allegations against Renner concerned some of his friends. According to them, the scandal 'could literally kill him' by endangering his mental and physical health. Renner is still recovering from his near-fatal snowplough accident in 2023.