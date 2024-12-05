Cryptic words found on bullet casings at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's assassination have baffled investigators. The phrases "deny," "defend," and "depose" etched onto the casings bear a striking resemblance to themes outlined in Jay M. Feinman's 2010 book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.

This unsettling connection has raised questions about whether the book's content could have inspired the motive behind this shocking crime, as reported by NPR.

A Chilling Discovery at the Crime Scene

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down on December 4 outside the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan. Authorities revealed that the gunman appeared to lie in wait for Thompson before firing multiple rounds, striking him in the back and calf. Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

Among the shell casings recovered by police were inscriptions of the words "deny," "defend," and "depose," leaving investigators and the public to speculate about their meaning, according to The Hill.

Police have released an image of a masked person of interest and are pursuing multiple leads. While the motive remains unclear, Thompson's wife, Paulette, disclosed that her husband had received threats linked to complaints about "a lack of coverage." Authorities described the attack as "premeditated and targeted."

A Troubling Connection to Feinman's Book

Jay M. Feinman's Delay, Deny, Defend is a scathing critique of the insurance industry, revealing systemic practices that disadvantage policyholders. The book outlines how insurance companies employ strategies like delaying payouts, denying valid claims, and aggressively defending their actions in court to maximise profits. The resemblance between the phrases on the bullets and Feinman's themes has led to speculation that the shooter may have drawn inspiration from the book.

Feinman's work delves into the erosion of the good faith principle, a foundational aspect of the insurance industry requiring companies to act in the best interests of their policyholders. Instead, many insurers prioritise profits, often at the expense of fairness. The book highlights the imbalance of power between insurance companies and consumers, where most individuals lack the resources or legal expertise to challenge exploitative practices effectively, as highlighted by The New York Times.

Additionally, Feinman provides advice to consumers on navigating the complex world of insurance claims, urging them to understand their policies thoroughly and seek legal assistance when necessary. The book's critical tone and focus on systemic injustice have made it a significant commentary on the insurance sector.

UnitedHealthcare's Troubled Track Record

Thompson's murder has reignited focus on UHG's operations, including accusations of antitrust violations and unethical practices. According to a report from Daily Mail, UHG, the largest health insurance conglomerate in the United States, has faced protests, lawsuits, and investigations for alleged misconduct. Protesters have accused the company of using bureaucratic hurdles and even artificial intelligence systems to reject valid claims.

In July, more than 150 protesters demonstrated outside UHG's headquarters in Minnesota, condemning the company's alleged exploitation of patients. One campaigner described UHG's practices as "a disgrace, leaving people across the United States without the care they desperately need."

Furthermore, a recent class-action lawsuit accused UHG of using an AI-driven tool, NaviHealth, to deny necessary post-acute care for Medicare Advantage members. The lawsuit alleged that this system had a 90% error rate and exploited vulnerable patients unfamiliar with their rights, as detailed in Fierce Healthcare.

The Investigation Progresses

The potential link between Feinman's book and the cryptic bullet casings has led investigators to explore whether the phrases were intended as a direct message or symbolic critique of the insurance industry. While this connection remains speculative, it has captured public attention and added a layer of complexity to the investigation, as noted by The Guardian.

The NYPD has uncovered surveillance footage showing the suspect entering Central Park shortly after the crime. A mobile phone was also recovered in an alley near the scene, providing potential leads. The authorities have offered a £7,850 ($10,000) reward for information leading to the shooter's arrest, intensifying their efforts to solve the case.