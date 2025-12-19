Esdeekid and Timothee Chalamet
In a surprise move that's rocked both music and entertainment circles, Timothée Chalamet has appeared on the official remix of EsDeeKid's breakout track 4 Raws, released today alongside the UK rapper. The remix shared across social platforms and streaming services marks the first confirmed collaboration between the Oscar-nominated Hollywood star and the masked Liverpool-born artist behind the viral UK rap hit 4 Raws.

The remix's arrival comes amid months of intense speculation linking Chalamet to the enigmatic EsDeeKid persona. Viral fan theories argued that the French-American actor might secretly be the drill artist, fuelled by comparisons of clothing, eyes and his known interest in hip-hop culture. Chalamet's cryptic comments during a December interview, when asked whether he was EsDeeKid, only amplified the chatter online as he offered, 'All will be revealed in due time.'

Today's official remix, however, provides the clearest answer yet to that debate. By publicly crediting Chalamet on 4 Raws (Remix), both artist and camp have put paid to the theory that he was the masked rapper behind EsDeeKid, instead revealing a strategic collaboration that bridges cinema and underground UK rap. The track has already begun trending on TikTok and X, driving renewed interest in EsDeeKid's debut album Rebel and bringing 4 Raws back into the cultural spotlight.

