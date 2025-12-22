Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi look set to spend the festive season in the Cotswolds, putting to rest recent speculation that the couple were planning to return to the United States for Christmas. The former US talk show host relocated to the English countryside last year after leaving America, citing concerns over the political climate. While their initial move was disrupted by flooding at their £15 million countryside property, the couple later settled into a new hilltop home in Gloucestershire that mirrors the luxury of their former residences in Malibu and Montecito.

Despite reports suggesting the pair were unsettled by Britain's cold and gloomy winter weather, recent Instagram posts from de Rossi appear to tell a different story. Festive snaps shared online showed the couple embracing life in the Cotswolds, including the introduction of a new puppy to their household. The images captured the newest four-legged addition bonding with their other dog, Sport, whom they welcomed in October, reinforcing the impression that the couple are firmly rooted in their UK home this Christmas.

Family also featured prominently in the social media update, with de Rossi's brother, Michael Rogers, pictured among visiting relatives. The presence of close family members, combined with the festive setting, suggests DeGeneres and de Rossi are opting for a quieter holiday in the English countryside rather than travelling back to the US. As speculation continues around their long-term plans, the couple's Christmas in the Cotswolds appears to signal a renewed commitment to their life in rural Britain.