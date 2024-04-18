Tired of waiting for AI to take over your tasks? Now, you can be in multiple places at once (virtually) with your digital twin! A tech company is giving users an unmissable chance to create their digital clone, capable of performing several tasks, such as attending Zoom calls.

Delphi AI, a platform powered by artificial intelligence, lets users create a digital representation of themselves that can handle tasks like attending Zoom meetings. This virtual twin goes beyond looking like you - it can be trained to think and speak in a way that mimics your style.

While creating a digital replica (or "digital twin") that can mimic your speech and thought patterns might sound complex, Delphi AI streamlines the process. By using data from various sources like PDFs, videos, and podcasts, Delphi can build your model in as little as an hour, the founder of Delphi told DailyMail.com.

Pioneering holistic health advocate Deepak Chopra (77) is among those embracing advanced technology. According to the Daily Mail, Chopra utilises a lifelike AI replica, conceived in 2019, to participate in Zoom calls.

Alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra created a lifelike- AI version of himself that for Zoom calls.

The demand for clones has paved the way for startups, with some saying these digital creations feature 'artificial consciousness.'

According to Dara Ladjevardian, co-founder of Delphi AI, the platform is attracting online creators, influencers, and business professionals. Delphi enables these creators to make digital representations of themselves and trains them to interact in a way that mirrors their own style.

The rise of AI-powered influencers has introduced a new dimension to the social media landscape, presenting both opportunities and challenges for human creators.

Delphi AI offers tiered monthly subscriptions for their digital representation service, ranging from £15 to £320 ($19 to $399). Subscribers can access additional features, such as a dedicated phone number for your digital clone.

Aside from that, influencers can integrate their creations with platforms like Spotify and Instagram, though Delphi does charge a commission fee ranging from 15 per cent to 10 per cent for these transactions.

How Digital Twins are Transforming Industries

Ladjevardian highlights that Clone Studio users aim to build digital representations of themselves. "The clone will learn how they think about the world," Ladjevardian said. "We have a readiness score to show how ready a clone is in representing that person. They can also upload their voice, so the clone learns how they speak as well," the top executive added.

We’ve doubled down on clone verification and now require you to submit a photo ID before sharing your clone.



This brings us one step closer to preventing impersonation and securing your digital legacy. — Delphi (@withdelphi) April 8, 2024

Delphi requires users to verify their identity with a photo ID while creating their digital representations to prevent impersonation and ensure authenticity. According to Ladjevardian, this service attracts coaches and experts seeking to expand their reach to a wider audience.

The world's #1 high performance coach, in your pocket.



Read below how @BrendonBurchard leverages Delphi to scale his coaching and reach more people 👇 pic.twitter.com/xrUZDVrkvK — Delphi (@withdelphi) April 16, 2024

"We will be releasing video calling end of May - so you can send your clone to a Zoom or Google meet to take meetings for you, answering questions and gathering information," the co-founder said.

Digital Cloning: How Does It Work?

Digital cloning alludes to creating digital replicas or duplicates of people, objects, or entire entities. This is achieved by striking a perfect balance between AI, machine learning, and computer graphics. This technology can be applied in various ways:

3D Modeling and Animation: This technique creates a digital model of a person or object, enabling manipulation and animation

Deepfakes: This technology replaces a person's face or body with a digital duplicate in videos or images. However, deepfakes have also been misused to create malicious content like deepfake porn that can be damaging to individuals' reputations.

Major technology companies like Meta are taking action against this misuse. For instance, the Facebook parent company is reportedly developing safeguards to protect young Instagram users from "sextortion" scams.

Virtual Avatars: These digital representations are used in virtual reality (VR) experiences, gaming, and even social media interactions.

Digital Twins: Digital twins are virtual replicas of physical objects, systems, or processes. They play a crucial role in simulation, testing, and analysis, allowing engineers and researchers to optimise real-world counterparts.