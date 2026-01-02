The long-standing wall of silence surrounding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) appears to be developing cracks, and some insiders believe the man holding the sledgehammer could be the 47th President.

For decades, the subject of 'flying saucers' was relegated to the fringes of science fiction, but a perfect storm of military whistleblowers and Congressional hearings has pushed the topic into the heart of serious national security debate.

Now, a former Air Force nuclear specialist suggests that 2026 could be the year the 'new reality' is finally made official. The momentum has been building since the 2023 testimony of David Grusch, who alleged that the US government possesses 'non-human biologics' and intact craft.

Gene Sticco, a national security expert with a background in nuclear protection,says the world may be approaching a pivotal moment regarding UAPs. His interest is rooted in years of research on a 290-page manuscript allegedly written by his father-in-law, Valerij Černohajev, a former Soviet public works officer.

Sticco recently translated the document, which reportedly includes technical drawings and mathematical plans linked to a Soviet-era UFO retrieval programme. His work on the manuscript led him to co-author Engineering Infinity: Earth's First Interstellar Blueprint. Sticco's latest predictions about the White House's handling of UAPs have drawn attention from the UFO community.

Presidential Commissions and the Path to Disclosure Under Donald Trump

According to Sticco, the path to truth is paved with political strategy rather than pure altruism. He argues that unless we face a 'catastrophic disclosure', such as a craft landing on the White House lawn for all to see, any information released will be carefully curated for 'political advantage'. This is precisely why he believes Donald Trump is the most likely candidate to lead the charge. 'That's why I do think President Trump will be the 'disclosure' President,' Sticco told the Daily Star.

He expects the next logical step to be the formation of a Presidential Commission. Such a body would not only lend the topic a sense of gravitas but also provide the President with the necessary cover to address the public. 'It won't be ALL that everyone wants, but it will make it official,' he added.

Sticco envisions a non-partisan group comprising physicists, economists, and intelligence experts. By granting this commission access to highly classified Special Access Programmes (SAPs), the very systems Congress claims are currently being shielded from them, the President could bypass traditional gatekeepers.

This strategy would mirror the efforts of current Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who appear in the new documentary The Age of Disclosure, calling for an end to '80 years of lies and deception'. This commission would serve as the 'conduit' to determine what can be safely shared without compromising national security, effectively settling the debate once and for all.

Satisfying the Collective Itch: What Donald Trump Might Reveal in 2026

The burning question for many is what this 'smoking gun' might actually look like. While full transparency remains a distant hope, Sticco suggests that the public might be offered enough to 'satisfy the collective itch.' This could mean the release of high-definition evidence that puts an end to the era of 'blurry photos' and grainy cockpit footage. Insiders suggest that the most 'undeniable' evidence remains locked in Pentagon servers, including multi-sensor data of UAPs performing 'impossible' manoeuvres over US nuclear missile sites.

'If there are non-blurry photos, photos of a recovered craft. We may get a couple of those,' Sticco suggested. While he remains sceptical that the public will be shown an 'alien body' anytime soon, he doesn't rule out the release of complex biological analysis.

Such data would allow global institutions to begin the long process of 'normalisation', adjusting our societal, religious, and scientific frameworks to a world where we are no longer alone. The 2026 timeline is viewed as a strategic window, coinciding with the first anniversary of the Age of Disclosure release and a potential peak in public demand for transparency.

However, the political risks for Donald Trump are high. Sticco warns that simply stating 'UAPs and NHI (non-human intelligence) are real' could invite 'mockery and criticism'. To succeed, the President would need to frame the issue as a matter of bipartisan concern and national safety. As the documentary The Age of Disclosure recently alleged, we may be looking at the end of an '80-year global cover-up.' If Sticco is correct, 2026 will be the year the world finally gets a glimpse behind the curtain.