Could a 300-year-old manuscript hold the keys to humanity's future? For centuries, people have looked to the stars and ancient texts for glimpses of what lies ahead, often dismissing such prophecies as folklore. Yet a centuries-old astronomical calendar is now sending shockwaves in the digital age.

Having purportedly predicted the 9/11 attacks and the death of Pope Francis in 2025, the latest warnings from this historical publication suggest 2026 will be a year of unprecedented turbulence and transformation. First published in 1697 and continuously printed for over 330 years, the Almanac is now being scrutinised by millions as it enters what it calls a 'global era of reckoning'.

Economic Chaos and Royal Surprises in the 'Old Moore's Almanac' Forecast

The weather may look bad, but the workplace could be a rare ray of hope. The 2026 edition says that a number of countries may finally think about starting a four-day workweek. This change is likely to start a global political debate as workers push for a shorter work week to improve their work-life balance. The first results from these trials are expected to show that productivity stays the same or even goes up, which will make other countries think about doing the same thing.

But a financial disaster that is about to happen could overshadow this social progress. The 'Old Moore's Almanac' says that 2026 will be the year when 'traditional banking' ends because the world will be in a financial crash. People are leaving fiat currency in droves because they have 'suddenly lost faith' in it, which is what caused this collapse.

The conventional banking system is set to face a crisis of existence as cryptocurrency and alternative technologies cause mayhem. Millions are predicted to shift their assets away from traditional institutions, opting for financial sovereignty through digital wallets and blockchain platforms.

Amid financial and environmental turmoil, a touch of tradition may offer a brief respite. In an unexpected prediction, the Almanac suggests that in 2026 an 'unlikely member of the royal family' will announce a 'surprise pregnancy'.

Royal watchers usually pay attention to the more famous couples, but the Almanac says the news will come from a 'branch of the family tree long out of the spotlight', which will surprise everyone. This news is likely to spark interest in royal traditions again, giving fans a much-needed break from the bad news cycle.

The 'Old Moore's Almanac' Predicts a Future of Aerial Innovation and AI Blunders

Founded in 1697 by Francis Moore — a self-taught physician and astrologer — the publication was originally designed as an astronomical calendar intended to provide medical advice based on planetary movements. Today, it remains a staple for those tracking world and sporting events. According to the upcoming forecast, 2026 is set to be a landmark year for the skies. The 'Old Moore's Almanac' suggests a major technology demonstration will ignite a fierce global debate regarding the future of aviation.

As autonomous flight goes from being a science fiction idea to a real thing, regulatory bodies will be under a lot of pressure to come up with completely new rules for flying without a pilot. But getting to this high-tech future won't be easy.

The calendar says that there will be a lot of big mistakes involving AI that will make the news. Specifically, the prediction says that an AI-driven system could break down, causing 'humorous yet terrifying' mistakes in public infrastructure. This makes people 'very concerned' about how much we rely on automated systems.

Beyond the digital landscape, the physical world faces a different kind of threat. The 'Old Moore's Almanac' specifically pinpoints Ireland as the epicentre of ferocious weather patterns in 2026. Experts believe the nation could face its worst flooding in decades, with multiple severe storms and extreme weather events overwhelmed coastal areas and rivers.

The Almanac warns that 'the shores will retreat', hinting at permanent coastline changes. The human cost of such a forecast is significant, with anticipating property damage and many homes likely to be affected by the rising tides.

People will be watching the calendar closely as these dates approach, whether they think the entries are real prophecies or just coincidences. As we get closer to 2026, we still need to ask ourselves if we are ready for the world these old pages have described.