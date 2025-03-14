Disney's upcoming live-action remake of 'Snow White' is reportedly facing significant anxiety among studio executives, raising concerns over whether the classic fairytale can succeed amid intense controversy. Since its announcement, the film—starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot—has been embroiled in backlash due to radical creative changes, prompting claims of prioritising political correctness over storytelling quality.

From abandoning the traditional romantic storyline to entirely reimagining the Seven Dwarfs, Disney's creative liberties have sparked intense public debate, leading insiders to speculate the film could become a box office disaster, according to the Daily Mail.

Disney's Crisis of Confidence

The studio's apprehension became clear when it drastically scaled back promotional efforts. Disney has notably cancelled the traditional star-studded premiere in London's Leicester Square, opting instead for a discreet premiere event at a historic Spanish castle—the Alcázar in Segovia—believed to be the original inspiration for the iconic Disney castle.

Publicity around this event has been deliberately muted, with journalists being excluded from the invitation list and the event kept off public calendars, further fuelling speculation that Disney has 'zero faith' in the project's commercial success. An industry insider bluntly remarked, 'An advance sales cycle of less than two weeks just screams, "We have zero faith in this thing".'

Rachel Zegler: Casting Controversy and Backlash

Central to the mounting controversy is lead actress Rachel Zegler, whose public comments have repeatedly landed her in hot water. Zegler's outspoken criticism of the original 1937 animated classic has angered fans who feel she dismisses its cherished legacy.

In a widely-circulated interview with Extra TV in 2022, Zegler described the prince's behaviour as 'weird' and akin to stalking, asserting the remake deliberately avoided traditional romance storylines. Her remarks ignited fierce backlash online, prompting critics to accuse Disney of prioritising political correctness over storytelling.

Additionally, Zegler has been embroiled in political controversy after publicly denouncing Donald Trump, stating his presidency steered America 'towards a world I do not want to live in'. A source inside Disney described her as a 'loose cannon', admitting the studio had previously considered firing her over concerns about her outspoken nature.

Representation Controversy Fuels Backlash

The controversy surrounding casting choices extends beyond Zegler. Disney's decision to replace the traditional seven dwarfs with CGI-generated 'magical creatures' sparked criticism for sidelining actors with dwarfism. Notably, actor Peter Dinklage accused Disney of hypocrisy, pointing out the studio's conflicting messages regarding diversity and representation.

Premiere Plans Scrapped Amid Fears

Further reflecting Disney's panic, the studio has scrapped plans for a lavish London premiere. Typically, a high-profile release from Disney would see extensive promotion and celebrations at iconic venues such as Leicester Square. This time, however, the studio opted for the secluded Alcázar in Segovia, drastically reducing media coverage. An insider told the Daily Mail, 'Disney are already anticipating an anti-woke backlash against Snow White and have reduced the media schedule to just a handful of tightly controlled press events.'

Box Office Predictions Grim

Experts predict the film's opening weekend earnings will fall significantly short of other Disney remakes, projecting a debut between £38 million and £43 million. By comparison, the equally controversial remake of 'The Little Mermaid' opened with earnings of £77 million, despite facing similar backlash.

Although Disney recently unveiled its 'largest product launch' in history with new Roomba vacuums, studio executives remain anxious about the film's reception. The film's troubled promotional strategy highlights a larger issue: Disney's ongoing struggle to balance nostalgia with modern representation.

Ultimately, the success or failure of 'Snow White' could have lasting implications for future Disney adaptations, forcing the entertainment giant to reconsider its approach to storytelling, representation, and audience engagement.