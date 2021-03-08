Families will have something to look forward to this coming April as California has given the go signal for Disneyland and other theme parks to reopen on April 1.

The California Department of Public Health announced on Friday, March 5, that it will allow different theme parks to open its doors to the public starting April 1. However, the health department also imposed some restrictions that people must comply with.

Some of the protocols that guests must follow include mandatory masking, and other health requirements. It also reiterated the need for the park to open with only a limited capacity. The department also revealed that the number of guests that the park will allow would depend on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county where the park is located.

California has a four-tier reopening risk system. The colours denote the risk associated with a county. Purple is the highest risk and it is followed by red, which is the second highest. Third is the orange tier and the last is the yellow tier. Disneyland is located in a purple tier county, but ABC7 suggests that it may soon go down to the red tier.

Theme parks located in the red tier could open up to 15 percent of its capacity, while those in the orange tier may be able to open up to 25 percent of its capacity. The ones in the lowest risk zone may open up to 35 percent. Those who can visit are still restricted to in-state visitors.

The Verge reported that live performance as well as outdoor sports venues slightly differ in their reopening criteria. For these types of venues, there are some that could reopen even if they belong to highest-risk counties that fall under the purple tier. However, there are imposed limits on venue capacity.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Agency secretary stated that California may start to gradually reopen and bring more activities to the people. He gave emphasis on outdoor activities and stated that consistent masking is mandatory.

Ghaly attributed the slow and safe reopening of the state to lower coronavirus and hospitalisation cases, as well as the arrival of vaccines and the targeted efforts of vaccinating the vulnerable members of the community.

It was on March 14, 2020 when Disneyland closed due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States. The closure led to thousands of employees being laid off. The park also took a huge financial hit.