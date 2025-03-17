A respected scholar's UK residency is under threat after the Home Office ruled that she exceeded her permitted time conducting research in India, where she accessed historical archives.

Dr Manikarnika Dutta, an Oxford graduate and esteemed Indian historian, faces deportation after her application for permanent residency was rejected, The Guardian reports.

Despite spending 12 years in the UK, working at prestigious institutions, and making significant contributions to historical research, she may now be forced to leave the country she has called home for over a decade. The decision has sparked strong criticism from academics, who argue that the UK's immigration policies fail to account for the realities of scholarly work.

But who is the historian at the centre of this controversy?

Who Is Manikarnika Dutta?

At 37, Dr. Manikarnika Dutta has earned a strong reputation as a historian. Her work centres on British imperial history, and her professional life involves examining records from the colonial period. She frequently needs to visit archives located in India.

Now, as an assistant professor at University College Dublin, Dutta has also held posts at leading UK institutions, including Oxford and Bristol. Dutta's UK journey began in 2012 with a master's at Oxford, followed by doctoral research and a move into academic work.

Throughout her time there, she became an integral part of the UK academic community, contributing to research and acting as a mentor. The nature of her work requires considerable archival investigation, leading to regular travel to India. These necessary professional trips are now the root cause of her visa refusal.

Even with her academic achievements and years spent living in the UK, the Home Office decided she didn't qualify for permanent residency because she spent too much time outside the country.

Visa Refusal Based On Time Spent Abroad

UK immigration policy dictates that those applying for permanent residency can't be out of the country for more than 548 days in a ten-year span. Dutta exceeded this, with 691 days of absence—143 days too many.

Her legal representative, Naga Kandiah, argued on her behalf, explaining: 'These research trips were not optional but essential to fulfilling her academic and institutional obligations. Had she not undertaken these trips, she would not have been able to complete her thesis, meet the academic requirements of her institutions or maintain her visa status.'

The Home Office, however, maintained its stance, regardless of these defences, and informed Dutta: 'You must now leave the United Kingdom. If you don't leave voluntarily, you may be subject to a re-entry ban of 10 years and prosecuted for overstaying.'

Understanding Indefinite UK Residency

According to GOV.UK, Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) provides permanent residency in the UK, granting individuals the right to live, work, and study without immigration limits.

It's a key step towards becoming a British citizen. To be eligible, people must fulfill certain requirements, such as living in the UK continuously, staying within absence limits, passing the 'Life in the UK' test, and showing they know English well.

However, for researchers like Dr Manikarnika Dutta, whose studies rely on international trips, these unyielding absence limits present considerable hurdles in achieving permanent residency.

Husband's Approval, Wife's Rejection

Despite Dutta's rejection, her husband, Dr Souvik Naha, a senior lecturer at Glasgow University, was awarded permanent residency under the very same system. Despite her marriage and more than a decade of living with her husband in London, the Home Office concluded that Dutta does not have a family life within Britain.

'I was shocked when I got an email saying I have to leave. I have lived here for 12 years,' Dutta told The Observer. 'A large part of my adult life has been in the UK since I came to study at Oxford. I never thought something like this would happen to me,' she added.

After the denial, she requested an internal review, but the outcome was the same. Her legal team has since filed a legal challenge, asserting that the Home Office's inflexible rules do not consider the fundamental needs of scholarly research.

Scholars Express Deep Concern

Dutta's situation has sparked major worry among academics, with many cautioning that the UK's immigration laws could push away international academic experts. Recent similar cases show how the nation's tough visa rules can derail research careers.

'It is longstanding government policy that we do not routinely comment on individual cases,' a Home Office spokesperson said. As her case goes through review, Dutta faces an uncertain future.