A German tourist has been trapped in a US immigration detention centre for over a month after being denied entry at the San Diego border. Jessica Brösche, a 26-year-old tattoo artist from Berlin, was travelling with her American best friend, Amelia Lofving, when US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) took her into custody on 25 January. Despite carrying her valid German passport, visa waiver confirmation, and return ticket to Berlin, Brösche was detained without charges, sparking international outrage and calls for her immediate release.

Her case is unfolding against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown, which has led to mass detentions and deportations, often leaving innocent travellers caught in bureaucratic chaos.

A Holiday Turned Nightmare

Brösche and Lofving, a 37-year-old designer, had been looking forward to a creative retreat in Los Angeles, where Lofving resides. 'We were going to have a month of just making art,' Lofving told 10News. But instead of a warm welcome, the pair were stopped at the border for secondary inspection.

Brösche, despite having all necessary travel documents, was flagged by CBP agents. Officials accused her of planning to violate the terms of the visa waiver by working illegally as a tattoo artist during her stay in Los Angeles. She vehemently denied this claim, but was still taken into custody.

Speaking from the Otay Mesa Detention Center, an ICE-run facility where she has been held since late January, Brösche told 10News: 'I just want to get home, you know? I'm really desperate.'

Eight Days in Solitary Confinement

Brösche's ordeal took a darker turn when she was placed in solitary confinement for over a week, an experience that severely impacted her mental health.

'She says it was like a horror movie,' Lofving revealed. 'They were screaming in all different rooms. After nine days, she said she went so insane that she started punching the walls—her knuckles were bleeding.'

According to KPBS, Brösche was then transferred to the Otay Mesa Detention Center, a privately operated ICE facility with a controversial history. The centre has faced multiple human rights abuse allegations, particularly regarding its treatment of detainees.

Desperate Search for Answers

In the chaos of Brösche's sudden detainment, Lofving struggled to track her friend down. At first, ICE officials insisted Brösche would be deported to Germany and reassured Lofving that she would receive a call from her friend in a few days. But no call ever came.

Frantic, Lofving took to social media, posting 'Hey guys, help me out. I can't find Jessica'. Her plea quickly gained traction, leading to widespread outrage and action from online activists. With the help of German friends and digital sleuths, they eventually found Brösche using the federal Detainee Locator website.

After 25 days of silence, Lofving was finally able to visit Brösche in detention, where she learned about the horrific conditions her friend had endured.

A Stranger's Help: 'It Was the Mum in Me'

San Diego resident Ashley Paschen, who discovered Brösche's case on TikTok, felt compelled to act.

'At the end of the video, she just asked if there was anybody in the area that could put eyes on her and help,' Paschen told 10News. 'I think it was just the mum in me. Her own mother hadn't heard from her and didn't know where she was.'

Paschen began visiting Brösche regularly, delivering messages from loved ones and sharing updates on efforts to get her released. Brösche, according to Paschen, is 'blown away' by the support she has received.

Online Outrage: 'This is Why No One Trusts ICE'

Author Matt Mikalatos is one of many activists calling out ICE's treatment of Brösche.

'Every time I post one of these stories, someone says "There must be more to it!" or "ICE wouldn't do that!" But ICE does do this,' Mikalatos wrote on Facebook.

'A TOURIST followed all the rules and still got arrested for something she hadn't even done. ICE has held her for over a month.'

While many online users expressed outrage, others questioned why Brösche had brought her tattoo equipment if she had no intention of working.

'She's a tattoo artist who brought the tools of her trade. Why?' one commenter asked. 'If you're on vacation, you don't bring your work tools.'

A Political Flashpoint

Brösche's case highlights the growing concerns over immigration policies under the Trump administration. ICE has faced widespread criticism for detaining individuals without due process, and stories like Brösche's are becoming increasingly common.

For now, Brösche remains imprisoned, waiting for the US legal system to decide her fate. Meanwhile, her friends, family, and supporters continue to fight for her freedom, hoping that international pressure will lead to her swift release.