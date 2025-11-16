Jeffrey Epstein's leaked emails suggest that even after his 2008 conviction, he was working strategically to rehabilitate and amplify Prince Andrew's social standing.

In a striking January 2010 exchange (via The New York Post), Epstein wrote to his close associate Boris Nikolic and urged him to connect with Andrew at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Epstein emphasised that they were friends and described Andrew as 'great fun,' encouraging Nikolic to lean into that side of him.

Jeffrey Epstein Used Prince Andrew as a Social Asset?

This wasn't casual praise. Epstein appeared to be managing Andrew's image, positioning him as a charismatic, relatable figure, rather than a distant royal.

The timing is especially notable. Epstein had only recently been released from jail, having served time for procuring a minor for prostitution. Rather than retreating, Epstein doubled down on maintaining his elite network by using contacts like Andrew to rebuild influence.

Nikolic followed Epstein's advice and decided to meet up with Andrew. Following the meeting, Nikolic wrote to Epstein and told him that Andrew was great.

These revelations come from more than 20,000 pages of documents released by the US House Oversight Committee, which has been investigating Epstein's failure to face stronger federal prosecution and his continued high-level connections.

Implications for Prince Andrew

With growing scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein, Andrew's already compromised reputation may take further hits.

The emails hint that Epstein wasn't merely a friend, but a public relations strategist seeking to rehabilitate Andrew's image for mutual benefit.

What's worse is that the leaked emails revealed that Epstein and Andrew's correspondence did not stop even after King Charles' younger brother claimed to have cut ties.

Other Shocking Revelations

Also in Epstein's leaked emails, it was confirmed that Prince Andrew was the one that posed for a photo with Virginia Giuffre.

In 2019, the controversial snap surfaced online after Andrew's connection with Epstein first came to light. However, Andrew seemingly suggested not having any recollection of what transpired.

But the leaked emails confirmed that it was Prince Andrew in the photo. According to Epstein, the former Duke of York posed with Giuffre during one of their meetings.

'Yes she [Giuffre] was on my plane and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew,' the email read (via BBC).

Another email from 2011 detailed how Andrew begged Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell not to involve him in the controversy.

'Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can't take any more of this...' Andrew wrote (via CNN).

Another email shows Prince Andrew urging Epstein to publicly say that he had nothing to do with the controversy.

'Hey there! What's all this? I don't know anything about this! You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me. I can't take any more of this,' Andrew wrote.

Prince Andrew Interview

In his 2019 interview, Prince Andrew admitted that he knew Epstein but said that they were not that close.

'Now, still not and the reason being is that the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn either by him or because of him were actually very useful. He himself not, as it were, as close as you might think, we weren't that close. So therefore I mean yes I would go and stay in his house but that was because of his girlfriend, not because of him,' he said.